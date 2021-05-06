Helping Aussies leave the kitchen table

news Reading level: green

Victorians were locked down for so long and so many times since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic that getting us to leave the house is proving difficult! In Victoria and even around the rest of the country, the new normal for a lot of people is working from home. Or if you’re a tertiary* student, studying from home.

School kids are back in the classroom, which is a start on our return to the new COVID “normal” but now governments want to get workers back out there. This will help drive our economic* recovery.

The city of Melbourne still resembles a ghost town in part due to workers not returning to their offices. This is bad for the cafes, hotels, shops and services that city workers use. So governments are introducing policies* to encourage us to get back to work.

I love to draw scenes of lockdown life and when I heard that the Federal government was going to increase childcare support for working families, it was a great opportunity for me to take a snapshot in a cartoon of how life has changed.

Increasing childcare payments means that parents can afford to go back to work and put their young kids in childcare, which normally is very expensive. It will also help with breaking people’s resistance to go back to work.

But in the cartoon I question just how easy it will be for people to get out of their tracksuits and put on a tie or a skirt. Shoes even! In the cartoon I illustrate how working from the kitchen table has become the norm. Zoom meetings in your underpants is a common occurrence.

We see the woman in the cartoon working on her laptop with the family cat on her lap. This habit will be hard to break, as you can’t take your moggy to the office. Maybe a policy that you can take your moggy to the office will get workers back!

Governments and city councils are going to have to work hard. Those tracksuits and Ugg boots are going to be hard to shift!

GLOSSARY

tertiary: after secondary school, such as university

after secondary school, such as university economic: to do with business, jobs and money in a community, state or country

to do with business, jobs and money in a community, state or country policies: a plan for action

