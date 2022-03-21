news Reading level: green

Long adored as the world’s most iconic* tower, the Eiffel Tower has had a later year growth spurt. The tower shot up six metres last week, after vertigo*-defying* engineers fitted a new radio antenna on top of the Paris monument with the aid of a helicopter.

The tallest building in Paris, known affectionately as the Iron Lady, now measures 330m in height after the new addition.

A gathering of tourists along the famed Trocadero esplanade* watched as the antenna was lowered into position on the morning of March 15, with two engineers* barely visible from the ground as they secured the extension to the structure.

The new antenna will be used to transmit digital radio for the capital region.

“It’s a moment of great pride, historic, rare in the history of the Eiffel Tower,” said the head of the tower’s operating company, Jean-Francois Martins.

“She is returning to her roots as a place of technological* and scientific experimentation,*” he said.

Scientific progress was an integral* part of the tower’s 133-year history, Martins told the Associated Press.

“From the invention of the radio at the beginning of the 20th century to right now, decades after decades, the Eiffel Tower has been a partner for all the radio technology,” Martins said.

Designed by architect Gustave Eiffel, the masterpiece* was unveiled in 1889 but was originally going to be dismantled* 20 years later.

In order to save it, Eiffel worked hard to give it a scientific purpose, installing weather-monitoring equipment and encouraging its use for astronomic* observation.

It was its role as an important radio-emitting* tower, initially for the military, that saved it from destruction, according to its official history.

In the 1910s, it was being used to send telegrams* as far as the United States and is credited with picking up German battlefield instructions during World War I.

Its previous antenna was fixed in 2000 and was used for digital television.

Additional reporting by AP

GLOSSARY

vertigo : dizziness, giddiness, feeling faint and off-balance

: dizziness, giddiness, feeling faint and off-balance defying: resisting, challenging, able to withstand something

resisting, challenging, able to withstand something esplanade: a wide, level path, in particular a spacious public walkway

a wide, level path, in particular a spacious public walkway technological: relating to technology

relating to technology experimentation: scientific process of trying, testing, evaluating something

scientific process of trying, testing, evaluating something integral: fundamental, essential, inseparable

fundamental, essential, inseparable masterpiece: a work of art, the height of mastery and skill

a work of art, the height of mastery and skill dismantled: taken apart, broken into pieces,

taken apart, broken into pieces, astronomic: relating to astronomy, the science of the universe and objects in space

relating to astronomy, the science of the universe and objects in space emitting: producing and discharging or releasing something

producing and discharging or releasing something telegrams: messages that were sent by wires that carried electrical signals then printed out

