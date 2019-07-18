news Reading level: orange

In the first of a new weekly series on Kids News, award-winning Herald Sun cartoonist Mark Knight explains the inspiration behind one of his newspaper cartoons each Friday.

Today he compares the moon landing and US President Donald Trump.

MOON LANDING AND DONALD TRUMP

Donald Trump is a cartoonist’s dream. Very rarely* does a day go by without President Trump making the headlines.

This week he was causing outrage in a dispute with four US Congress* women over their loyalty to the United States and statements they had made criticising parts of Trump’s America.

As is usually the case, the President made his argument on social media via Twitter, launching an attack by calling for them to “go back to where they came from”.

It is was one of the big stories of the week and one of my requirements for drawing a cartoon is that my subject has to be a story that people are familiar with. This helps readers understand the cartoon.

I have a three-step process in creating an editorial* cartoon:

What is my subject? What do I want to say about this issue? How do I say it? Do I use visual metaphors (an image that the viewer is meant to understand as a symbol for something else.), multiple panels or symbolism (when one idea, feeling or emotion is represented by something else such as a:picture, character, colour or object)?

There are many ways to tackle this story in a cartoon. The subject I wanted to go with was the President’s style of defence is always to attack. Trump is not a consensus President (someone who makes decisions after talking with other people) and he will fire back when annoyed. But how would I illustrate this?

One technique I use to make a political* point is to compare and contrast* two totally different events that are occurring at the same time.

The 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing was being celebrated around the world and I was looking at film of the mighty Saturn V rocket blasting off from the Kennedy Space Centre launch pad on its way to the moon in 1969.

It seemed incredible that this happened 50 years ago, an amazing technological achievement for those times. How far has the US come since then, I wondered?

That is when I came upon the idea of comparing and contrasting the historic launch of that rocket with the daily launching of attacks by President Trump on his political opponents.

The two examples side by side, the powerful fury of the Saturn V heading skyward and today’s Trump Twitter bird going ballistic*.

No caption was needed, because as we know a picture paints a thousand words!

GLOSSARY

rarely: not often

not often US Congress: the part of the US government that writes up and votes on laws

the part of the US government that writes up and votes on laws editorial: part of a newspaper expressing an opinion on a topical issue.

part of a newspaper expressing an opinion on a topical issue. political: relating to politics and government

relating to politics and government contrast: to differ in an obvious way

to differ in an obvious way ballistic: flying into a rage or relating to flight

QUICK QUIZ

Why was Donald Trump in the headlines this week? What social media platform did Trump use to make his arguments? Where did the Apollo 11 rocket launch from? What was the name of the rocket? What image has Mark Knight used to show Trump’s rage?

WHAT’S YOUR OPINION: Do you think the cartoon captures US President Donald Trump’s personality and behaviour this week?

