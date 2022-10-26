news Reading level: green

A Queensland amateur* prospector* has claimed his biggest find yet after excavating* a precious gemstone during his evening walk.

Matt Betteridge found “an absolutely massive” 834-carat* Australian sapphire* near his home on fossicking* land near Queensland’s central highland Sapphire Gemfields. He spotted the stone while on a “bit of evening ‘specking*’,” otherwise known as looking for sapphires with a torch.

Mr Betteridge told the Today show on Monday morning that his family was “stoked*” with his find.

“When I got back to camp we put it on the scales and my wife and I yelled, ‘800 carat!’” he said. “We couldn‘t even comprehend the size of it.”

Mr Betteridge shared the moment in a TikTok video, scraping back dirt and trying to pull the gemstone out, only to realise it was too big and required more excavation.

“Holy dooley … No way!” he exclaimed in the video.

He said the result of the excavation was “an absolutely massive” 834-carat Australian sapphire.

“Look at the size of the crystal there,” he said in the clip, the excitement clear in his voice.

Mr Betteridge claimed the sapphire was “very roughly” worth about $12,500, telling followers on TikTok he was ”beyond stoked”.

“So chuffed I can’t even explain,” he wrote.

“The rain unearthed it that little bit … I thought it was going to be an average-sized stone until I couldn’t pull it out,” he said.

Asked if the sapphire would be made into jewellery, he said, “This one will stay as a specimen*”.

“It does have some facet-grade* material inside here and you would have to destroy the specimen to find out how much it’s worth and that’s not for me. I think I will keep it as it is.”

With so much rain recently, gem hunters like Mr Betteridge are out in force, believing they have a better chance of spotting the lucrative* gemstones after heavy rain has washed away topsoil*.

“All the ‘speckers’ are out covering ground, even in between the showers,” Mr Betteridge said.

“We are all for getting people out here to have a go. Just grab your permit in town here and have a go.”

The region is believed to be one of the largest sapphire-bearing areas in the world.

GLOSSARY

amateur: person who engages in a pursuit or sport as a hobby rather than as a job

person who engages in a pursuit or sport as a hobby rather than as a job prospector: person or company that looks for gold, oil and other valuable substances on or under the surface of Earth

person or company that looks for gold, oil and other valuable substances on or under the surface of Earth excavating: digging holes in the ground in search of or to recover something

digging holes in the ground in search of or to recover something carat: unit for measuring the weight of diamonds and other precious stones

unit for measuring the weight of diamonds and other precious stones sapphire: a precious stone popular in jewellery, usually bright blue but colour varies

a precious stone popular in jewellery, usually bright blue but colour varies fossicking: searching for something among other things

searching for something among other things specking: slang abbreviation derived from “prospecting”

slang abbreviation derived from “prospecting” stoked: being in a state of great excitement and happiness

being in a state of great excitement and happiness specimen: something shown, examined or used as a typical example of something

something shown, examined or used as a typical example of something facet-grade: measure of quality, including features like colour, clarity, shape and size

measure of quality, including features like colour, clarity, shape and size lucrative: producing a lot of money, making a large profit

producing a lot of money, making a large profit topsoil: surface soil, layer of soil nearest to the top ground cover

