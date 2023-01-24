new south wales Reading level: N/A

In a popular Twitter thread started by a Channel Nine journalist, video footage depicts two kangaroos in a boxing match. The fight rapidly intensified when the Aussie icons crashed into a sleeping family’s tent.

The video filmed by a panicked onlooker at the Trial Bay Gaol Campground on NSW’s Mid North Coast, was heard to be warning fellow campers and shouted “Don’t go near them!”

The family in the tent, in what appeared to be German, was heard to be screaming “Out, out!!” amongst other high pitched shrieking.

Channel Nine journalist Olivia Grace-Curran said the two male kangaroos were fighting over a female kangaroo.

IN-TENTS FIGHT: Two boxing kangaroos have crashed into a sleeping family’s tent at Trial Bay Gaol Campground on NSW’s Mid North Coast. It’s believed the pair were fighting over a female #straya@nbnnews@9NewsSyd@9NewsAUSpic.twitter.com/SmKaXMcRs2 — Olivia Grace-Curran (@livgracecurran) January 23, 2023

The footage brought in a flood of reactions from Twitter users, with many stunned at the shocking boxing match between the animals.

One user exclaimed: “This won‘t help with Australia’s image as a nation overrun by kangaroos.”

Another user chimed and said: “Fun fact: screaming at fighting kangaroos in German won‘t make them stop because most of them don’t speak German.”

Meanwhile, others were not as surprised with the filmed scenes and excused it as normal Aussie things.

One user said: “Just another day in Aus.”

Another user simply replied with “straya.”