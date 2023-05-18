money Reading level: green

A new $2 coin has been revealed to celebrate 100 years of Australia’s most famous spread*, Vegemite.

Woolworths and the Royal Australian Mint* have teamed up for the release of limited edition* $2 coins celebrating 100 years of Vegemite.

Customers paying in cash in Woolies stores across the country will be able to collect three exclusive* versions of the gold coin.

Three million limited-edition coins will be available for customers, with a new design released into cash tills each week over a three-week period.

The coins have been designed by Royal Australian Mint designer Aaron Baggio, with each featuring a unique illustration celebrating Vegemite. Each of the three designs has a different coloured circle – yellow, red and black.

The first coin depicts* a jar of Vegemite with the words “100 Mitey* Years” at the bottom. Another coin features a slice of Vegemite toast with the words “Tastes Like Australia”, while the third depicts a child eating a slice of Vegemite toast with the words “Happy Little Vegemites”.

Woolworths brand and marketing* director* Jane Saleh said the supermarket has supported Vegemite for decades and is delighted to be part of the centenary* celebrations.

“It’s been a staple* in the shopping baskets of Australians for years; we’re delighted to be a part of the celebrations for this iconic* brand’s centenary,” she said.

GLOSSARY

spread: type of food that can be put on bread or toast

type of food that can be put on bread or toast Royal Australian Mint: the producer of all of Australia’s coins

the producer of all of Australia’s coins limited edition: something that is only made in a small amount and not available for a long time

something that is only made in a small amount and not available for a long time exclusive: something that is only available in one place and not anywhere else

something that is only available in one place and not anywhere else depicts: to show or represent something

to show or represent something mitey: a word used to describe something that is very small

a word used to describe something that is very small centenary: a hundredth anniversary, celebrating 100 years

a hundredth anniversary, celebrating 100 years marketing: the activities a company does to promote or advertise a product

the activities a company does to promote or advertise a product director: someone in charge of a particular area in a company

someone in charge of a particular area in a company staple: something that is regularly used or needed

something that is regularly used or needed iconic: very famous and well-known

QUICK QUIZ

What is the special occasion being celebrated with the new $2 coin? Who has partnered with the Royal Australian Mint for the release of the limited edition $2 coins? How can customers collect the exclusive versions of the gold coin? How many limited-edition coins will be available for customers? Who designed the coins and what do they feature to celebrate Vegemite?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Design a Coin

What’s your favourite snack? Design a special $2 coin that celebrates your snack. Don’t forget to create a design for both sides of the coin. Use information in today’s story to give you ideas.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Design and Technologies, Visual Communication Design

2. Extension

Imagine that you are a reporter for Kids News. You want to write a story about how the Australian Mint makes it difficult for people to make fake, or counterfeit coins. You are going to interview the head of security for the Mint. Write five questions that you would ask them. Then, use your research skills to write the answers that you think that they would give.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity.

Curriculum Links: English, Economics and Business

VCOP ACTIVITY

Opener up-level it

Make a list of all the openers in the article. Pick three that repeat and see if you can replace them with another word, or shuffle the order of the sentence to bring a new opener to the front.

Don’t forget to re-read the sentence to make sure it still makes sense, and that it actually sounds better.