Parents are worried our increasingly cashless* society is making it harder for teenagers to learn the value of money.

A recent survey of 1000 people conducted by the Financial Basics Foundation found 67 per cent of parents with 13 to 18-year-olds were concerned about their children’s understanding of the value of money. A similar proportion were also worried about the impact Covid-19 would have on their children’s financial future.

Financial Basics Foundation chief executive Katrina Samios said one in five teenagers were learning about money and investing from the internet or social media, with only 13 per cent learning about personal finance at school.

The survey coincides with the annual Suncorp ESSI Money Challenge, a free online resource for high schools starting next week, and Ms Samios said financial literacy was more important than ever as the pandemic accelerated* a shift to a cashless society.

“The Financial Basics Foundation provides free financial literacy teaching resources to Australian secondary schools and we have been calling for some time now for financial literacy to be approached in a more systematic and consistent way within schools,” she said.

“Many young people leave school and start working with no real education about how to handle the money they are being paid.”

Kids participating in the challenge have the chance to win up to $1500 for themselves and their school, with more than 21,000 teens taking part in the past five years.

One of those set to compete is student Abigail Lowden, 16, who said she rarely carried physical cash.

Instead she uses her phone to swipe and pay, and said she was sometimes surprised by how much she had spent on home delivery and takeaway when she checked her monthly statements.

While confident she is well across her finances, Abigail was looking forward to taking part in the challenge to test just how much she knows.

“I am a bit of a saver,” Abigail said.

“When I started my part-time job, I had to set up bank accounts and things like that with the help of my parents.

“I’m hoping through the ESSI Money Challenge, I’ll get a better understanding around how to budget for costs in the future for things like everyday expenses.”

Parents also fear that kids who have lost part-time jobs, had their hours cut or fallen for online scams during the pandemic will face financial impacts for years to come.

The survey found that one in 10 teens ordered a product online that never turned up and around 4 per cent either fell for a threat-based scam or invested in something that turned out to be a scam.

These included threats to wipe computers unless $20 was paid or buying bogus crypto currency*.

The survey also raised concerns about new credit services replacing traditional lay-by, with 76 per cent of parents saying more education and regulation was needed.

Student Harrison Douglas, 16, just started a job at a fast food outlet but has had shifts cancelled due to lockdown.

He said he tried to use his banking app to put money aside and allocate some for discretionary* spending.

Harrison’s mum Christina, a careers teacher, said she used the ESSI resources for a range of classes and they were ideal for remote learning.

Suncorp everyday banking spokesman Dr Nick Fernando said teaching financial literacy was vital.

