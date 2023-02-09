Scientists reveal the secret to selecting best skimming stones

mathematics Reading level: orange

Kids have always loved skimming stones across water. And everyone knows the thinner and flatter the stone the better, right?

Not necessarily, according to English scientists who have found a ­fatter, curvier rock is key to getting good bounce.

Bristol University mathematician Ryan Palmer found that while thin, flat stones still provided the best chance of a maximum number of skips, “you can get these new exciting dynamics* out of rocks that you typically ­reject”.

He said fatter, curvier stones offered something “that’s completely different, but just as spectacular: huge leaps out of the water”.

The new research, published in the journal ­Proceedings of the Royal Society A, used a physics*-based mathematical model to crunch centuries-old equations on a computer.

The scientists had initially been looking into the more serious subject of ice on aircraft, analysing how ice crystals bounced off a layer of liquid formed on a plane’s wings.

It turned out this had the “same sort of interactions that you get with you or I standing at the corner of a lake trying to skim a stone across it”, said Professor Palmer, the study’s lead author.

He said the study found a heavier rock gave a “super-elastic ­response” that produced an ­“almighty jump”.

Prof Palmer said that when a stone hit the water, horizontal velocity* turned into vertical velocity, so it made sense that a heavy rock would put more force into that action.

The curviness was also key, ­because it allowed a heavier stone to jump up off the water.

For those looking to try their arm at big skips, Prof ­Palmer said the technique ­remained the same: your throw should be as parallel as possible to the top of the water, before you lean back and let the rock fly.

While Prof Palmer said he was no expert stone skimmer, he always had a throw when the ­opportunity arose.

“Especially if it looks more like a potato, I’ll have a go,” he said.

But he said a potato-shaped stone was probably a little too heavy and round to get the maximum bounce.

