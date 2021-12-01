just for fun Reading level: green

A teenager with a passion for trampolines has leapt into the Guinness Book of World Records for a unique* skill.

Tasmanian James Harvey, 15, now holds the record for the most consecutive* cat twists on a trampoline, after beating the score of 200. James managed to do 402 within eight minutes.

“The skill is easy to do, but to do multiple in a row is not as easy,” James said. “It’s pretty exciting.”

To complete a cat twist on a trampoline, one must land on their back, complete a 360-degree rotation and land on their back again.

“The only thing that touches the trampoline is your back, no arms or legs are allowed to touch,” said James’ mum Felicity Harvey.

“I can do one, I can’t even do two consecutively.”

Ms Harvey said setting up for the attempt was a big effort.

“They have to be completed on a competition trampoline, there has to be two expert witnesses*, two timers – it was quite a big team to put together to do the attempt,” she said.

“We had to supply evidence the experts were experienced judges and coaches.”

GLOSSARY

unique: the only one of its kind, special, distinctive

the only one of its kind, special, distinctive consecutive: following one after the other, successive, in a row

following one after the other, successive, in a row witnesses: observer, onlooker, spectator

QUICK QUIZ

What score did James have to beat? How many consecutive cat twists did he complete? How long did it take? What degree of rotation is required? What is the only part of the body allowed to hit the trampoline?

