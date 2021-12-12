Time to have some fun with Gangsta Granny

just for fun Reading level: green

School is almost done for the year and it’s time to have some fun with the help of international best-selling author David Walliams.

Walliams has just released Gangsta Granny Strikes Again! It is the first ever sequel he has written and follows on from his much-loved book, Gangsta Granny.

To celebrate the new book and the end of the school year, Kids News has four great Gangsta Granny activity sheets for our readers to enjoy.

Walliams’ new book, once again illustrated by Tony Ross, returns to the world of Gangsta Granny with a mystery adventure featuring his hero, Ben, and many of the original cast of characters.

Ben is getting used to life without his beloved granny.

She was a cabbage enthusiast, a Scrabble partner … and an international jewel thief known as The Black Cat.

Now, only the memory of their extraordinary adventure to steal the Crown Jewels lives on.

Then something inexplicable happens.

World-famous treasures are stolen in the dead of night and the clues point to none other than The Black Cat! But that’s impossible …?

Expect the unexpected in this wonderfully entertaining and laugh-out-loud adventure, which will have readers on the edge of their seats as they join Ben on his quest to unravel the mystery of the return of The Black Cat.

“I have never written a sequel to one of my stories before,” Walliams said. “I was waiting until I had an idea that felt special.

“Once I had come up with the central idea I couldn’t wait to start. This was a joy to write and I hope it will be a joy to read too.

“It is a love letter to all the grannies of the world.”