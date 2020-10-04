Tell us about your favourite family holiday

just for fun Reading level: green

What did you get up to on the school holidays?

The most recent term break might not have been like a normal school holiday for many students thanks to coronavirus restrictions, but it’s still fun to remember our past holiday adventures.

As part of the Australia Go Get It campaign to support local tourism, Kids News wants to hear all about the best holiday you have enjoyed with your family in Australia — whether it was on the last school break or something from a bit longer ago.

Where did you go?

Who did you go with?

What did you do?

What was the best part?

What made it so memorable?

Or is your family planning to take a trip to somewhere in Australia soon?

Where are you going?

What are you most looking forward to?

Tell us about your past or future holiday adventure in 200 words or less at kidsnewscomp@news.com.au

Don’t forget to include your:

First name

Age

Suburb/town

State

The Australia Go Get It campaign was launched by News Corp Australia and Escape to help drive the recovery of local tourism after the devastating summer bushfires and COVID-19 restrictions.

The 10 best entries received from Kids News readers by October 23 will be published on kidsnews.com.au