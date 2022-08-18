just for fun Reading level: green

Choosing a Book Week costume can sometimes feel a bit overwhelming. There are so many great books and characters out there, and it can be hard to choose.

So, if you are feeling stuck and just can’t decide on a costume, we have some tips to help you find the perfect character.

1. Think about the type of books you love

Are you a fantasy lover? Are you passionate about nonfiction? Are you all about the graphic novel? Take some time to think about the books you’ve read recently that you have really connected with. Make a list of the characters and think about what sort of costume you need.

WATCH THE VIDEO: DAVID WALLIAMS ON THE BOOKS HE LOVED AS A CHILD

Part 2 of David Walliams' EXCLUSIVE interview with Kids News cub reporters

2. Decide if you want to “go big” or choose an easy costume

Do you want to go super simple and realistic? Or are you dreaming of turning up at school in a life-size dragon costume? The level of effort you are prepared to put into creating your costume is a big part of deciding who to go as.

If you are dressing as a character based in the real world, who is just a regular kid, then you’ll have no problem finding most of the things you need at home. But if you are dreaming of creating a complex character costume then you will need to start looking at how to put the costume together and what you’ll need.

3. Assemble your costume

There are a few different ways you can pull together the perfect Book Week costume. You can go for a homemade costume, or you can buy a ready made one. Places like your local bargain shop are great for picking up bits and pieces. Most of them have good dress up sections and you’re bound to find some useful things.

If you are going homemade, make a list of what you need and start putting it all together. Remember, it doesn’t have to be exact, just pick two or three items that make your character stand out and focus on those things. For example, do they always wear a particular-coloured jacket? Do they carry a prop of some sort, like a crown, a sword or even binoculars? Is there one thing that makes it obvious who you are dressed as? Once you have found the right props and clothing, you are ready to go.

One more tip: To make it easy for everyone to see who you are, take a copy of the book along for your book parade, or print out a picture of the cover and put it on a lanyard. That way no one will be asking who you are all day.

You never know, you might inspire some new readers!

Four easy costumes you can make at home

Here are four super easy costumes you can put together with stuff you have at home.

1. Ash Barty from the Little Ash series

Champion tennis player Ash Barty is the perfect choice if you are a sports lover! All you’ll need is some athletic wear and a tennis racquet. Tie your hair up in a bun and grab a copy of Little Ash: Tennis Rush (Ash Barty, Jasmin McGaughey, Jade Goodwin) and you are ready to go!

2. Milo from Milo finds $105

Dressing as Milo from Milo Finds $105 (Matt Stanton) is perfect if you love funny books and you don’t want to get too dressed up. You’ll need: jeans, a hoodie, some red Converse shoes … and $105! Mum and Dad probably aren’t willing to give you real cash so get crafting and make your own money.

3. The artist (or even Mim!) from Mim and the Anxious Artist

Are you feeling arty and creative? Why not dress as the Anxious Artist from The Travelling Bookshop #4 Mim and the Anxious Artist (Katrina Nannestad)? All you’ll need for this costume is a striped shirt, a beret, a palate with some paint and a paint brush.

If you prefer Mim, then you’ll just need everyday clothes, a book and a plush cockatoo.

4. One of the pets from The World’s Worst Pets

If you love animals and David Walliams then take your pick from any of the pets in The World’s Worst Pets (David Walliams).

Do you love Bad Bunny? Grab some of those bunny ears left over from Easter and you’ll just need a magic wand and a deck of cards.

If the super villain’s cat is more your thing then you’ll need cat ears, draw some whiskers with eye liner and put on a set of (fake!) pearls.

Hopefully, there are enough ideas here to help you create a memorable Book Week costume. Remember, it’s all about having fun and celebrating your favourite books.

LISTEN TO THIS STORY