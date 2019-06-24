just for fun Reading level: green

Scamp the Tramp will never win a beauty contest, but he has won an ugly one.

The bug-eyed*, dreadlocked* pooch was top dog at the 31st annual World’s Ugliest Dog Contest at the weekend.

Owner Yvonne Morones of Santa Rosa, California, in the US, won an appearance with Scamp on the US Today show, just over $2150 in cash, another $2150 to donate to an animal shelter and a trophy the size of a rottweiler.

“He’s Scamp the Champ, no longer Scamp the Tramp,” Ms Morones told the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat newspaper after the victory in California. “I think the audience saw his beautiful spirit and everything he’s given back to the community.”

Scamp makes volunteer visits to schoolchildren and a local senior citizens centre.

The street dog from Compton was rescued by Ms Morones in 2014 after she spotted him on a website called Pet Finder.

“It was on the way home that I knew I made the right choice,” she said. “There we were, two strangers in a car on the way home to a new start. Bob Marley was playing One Love and I looked over and little Scamp was bobbing his head. It was like he knew he had found his forever home.”

Scamp beat 18 other contestants who showed off their droopy tongues, bowed legs, confused looks and other strange features.

The contestants got to walk the red carpet and preen* for adoring fans.

Second place went to Wild Thang, a pekinese with beady eyes and a disturbing tongue.

Third place went to Tostito, a chihuahua whose damaged ears and droopy tongue make him look like he’s just stuck his foot into a power point socket.

This year’s People’s Choice Award went to Meatloaf, a bulldog mix with protruding teeth.

Competition spokeswoman Christy Gentry said the competition wasn’t just about being ugly.

“Judges are looking for special attributes* like hanging tongues, slobber, drool (the more the better). Maybe unusual patches of skin or hair,” she said with a chuckle.

World’s Ugliest Dog named in US

Organisers say the contest isn’t just skin-deep. It’s also about bringing attention to the needs of rescue dogs like Willie Wonka, a sweet-natured pit bull, abandoned after he was discovered to have a genetic* problem that left his legs so bowed he could barely walk.

Most competitors were previously abandoned or rescued from animal shelters, found abandoned on streets or seized from breeders not treating their dogs properly.

“What we’re really doing is we’re showcasing dogs that have been rescued and adopted and brought into loving homes,” Ms Gentry said. “These are sort of spokesdogs for adoption.”

GLOSSARY

bug-eyed: having bulging eyes

having bulging eyes dreadlocked: when hair is washed but not combed and twisted while wet into tight braids or ringlets hanging down on all sides

when hair is washed but not combed and twisted while wet into tight braids or ringlets hanging down on all sides preen: clean

clean attributes: features

features genetic: relating to genes, family or origin

QUICK QUIZ

How many years has the world’s ugliest dog contest been running for? What community work does Scamp do in his spare time? How many competitors were there? What is one of the main benefits identified for holding the contest? Name the dog that won People’s Choice.

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Pick the Winner

Look carefully at the photos of the top dogs. Imagine that you are one of the judges of the World’s Ugliest Dog contest. For each dog, write sentences judging their ugly looks and why they deserve to win. Remember to have some fun, this isn’t a serious contest!

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English

2. Extension

The World’s Ugliest Dog Contest is an unusual competition! Can you think up a competition that is just as unusual? Give it a catchy name, write a set of rules and design a poster or a storyboard for a TV advertisement to encourage people to enter.

Time: allow 45 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

After reading the article, with a partner, highlight as many connectives as you can find in pink. Discuss if these are being used as conjunctions, or to join ideas and create flow.

HAVE YOUR SAY: Have you ever rescued a dog or other animal? How did you feel about saving it?

