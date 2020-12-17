Saving the day with a gorilla named Gertrude

just for fun Reading level: green

Bombs rain down on London in 1940 during World War II and an orphaned boy named Eric makes the best of things, spending his days at London Zoo.

He makes friends with a remarkable gorilla named Gertrude.

But when the zoo is no longer safe Eric, Gertrude and zookeeper Uncle Sid are forced to go on the run.

While hiding out they uncover a top-secret Nazi plot, escape the clutches of some villains and in the end save the day!

That’s just some of the action from David Walliams’ new book, Code Name Bananas, illustrated by Tony Ross.

“This book is an epic comedy adventure set in World War II with an animal at the centre of the story. I hope children will fall in love with Gertrude the gorilla,” Mr Walliams said.

VIDEO: David Walliams introduces the book to Australian readers

Code Name Bananas

Code Name Bananas by David Walliams is published by Harper Collins and is available in shops and online.

QUICK QUIZ

Who is the author of this book? What is the name of the main animal character? Where is the story set? When is the story set? Who illustrated this book?

