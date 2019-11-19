Same old favourite Vegemite goes global

just for fun Reading level: green

Vegemite’s recipe and flavour has not changed, according to the makers of the famous Aussie spread.

That’s despite fans’ claims that it tastes different.

Worried fans called Melbourne radio station 3AW on Monday to make their point.

But Vegemite Senior Marketing Manager Matt Gray was quick to reassure everyone, suggesting that perceived* differences could be due to normal variations in the taste of individual ingredients.

“The Vegemite recipe that Australians know and love hasn’t changed” he said in a statement. “Vegemite is made from natural ingredients, including yeast, therefore there can be fluctuations* from time to time.”

The brouhaha* came as the popular spread – a uniquely Australian food since it was first made in Melbourne in 1922 – goes global.

Vegemite’s parent company Bega Cheese this week launched international shipping for the first time in its almost 100-year history.

The spread can now be shipped from Australia to fans in the US, UK and Canada.

Until now, the spread could only be bought in Australia and New Zealand.

Bega Cheese has also confirmed it is releasing ‘Mitey Aussie Care Packages’ for those who want to send it to friends and loved ones.

The company is also bringing back the opportunity to personalise Vegemite jars with fans’ names on the label for a limited time on its website.

Mr Gray said the move to international shipping comes after increased demand from customers.

Bega Cheese took the Vegemite brand back in a $460 million deal from US food giant Mondelez just two years ago.

“Throughout the year, we’ve received a number of inquiries from Vegemite fans who are looking to purchase personalised jars, which ramps up* significantly in the lead up to Christmas,” he said.

“We often hear from our Vege-mates who are looking to source Vegemite products overseas.

“We have dialled up* our Vegemite ‘Mitey Merchandise’ online store offering to make Vegemite more accessible to our Vege-mates located across the world.”

Mr Gray said the personalised Vegemite jars will be on sale until midnight (AEDT) Friday December 13, or until sold out.

Another recent Vegemite innovation was the release of a gluten-free version.

