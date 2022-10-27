Laugh your head off at these funny finalists in the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

just for fun Reading level: green

From an antelope with wings to a headless penguin, these fun-loving animals are sure to put a smile on your face.

The lighter side of animal photography – including wallabies play-fighting in Queensland – is showcased in the annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

The popular awards recognise the best comics of the animal kingdom and the photographers who capture them in action.

Some of the top entries this year – among 40 finalists – include a charming little raccoon waving to the camera, a cool fox giving a wink, a super squirrel flying through the air and a galloping, farting zebra.

British photographer Michael Eastwell snapped the play-fighting wallabies at sunrise at Cape Hillsborough, 1000km north of Brisbane.

“Apart from its beauty, Cape Hillsborough is renowned* for its resident kangaroos and wallabies,” Mr Eastwell said in his competition entry.

“I visited the area for three consecutive* sunrises, but it was my final morning that I captured this beautiful spectacle*: two wallabies playing/fighting on the beach as the sun burst through the surrounding clouds.”

CLICK THROUGH THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW

The finalists were selected from thousands of entries from professional* and amateur* photographers from around the world.

The awards were founded* in 2015 by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam who wanted to create a competition focused on the funnier side of wildlife photography.

Mr Sullam said this year’s short-listed photographs would brighten anyone’s day.

“With so much going on in the world, we could all use a bumper* dose of fun and laughter and this year’s finalists have definitely delivered that,” he said.

“When you see these amazing photographs … it makes you smile and wonder at the incredible animals that are on this earth with us.”

Readers can vote in the People’s Choice Award for the animal snap that made them “laugh loudest” until November 27.

All award winners will be announced on December 8, with a week-long safari in Kenya awarded for the overall top shot.

To vote in the People’s Choice Award and to see more finalist photographs, see comedywildlifephoto.com

GLOSSARY

renowned: well known, famous

consecutive: one after another, in a row

spectacle: something that is impressive and exciting to look at

professional: a person who does a particular activity as a job

amateur: a person who does a particular activity without it being their job

founded: established, started

bumper: very large

