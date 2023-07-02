just for fun Reading level: green

No more pencils, no more books …. yes, it’s the winter holidays and Kids News is taking a little break to enjoy the school holidays.

We’ll be back ready for Term 3 from Monday, July 10.

We hope you have a relaxing time either at home or away.

Below are four fun activities, perfect for a cold or rainy day at home, a car trip or whenever you feel like a word search, a maze or some colouring in. They’re based on the Dr Seuss book OH, THE PLACES YOU’LL GO.

Have you read it? It’s a good one for holidays, no matter your age, whether you’re really going somewhere or just taking a little trip through your imagination.

Here’s how it starts:

Congratulations!

Today is your day.

You’re off to Great Places!

You’re off and away!

You have brains in your head.

You have feet in your shoes.

You can steer yourself

any direction you choose.

You’re on your own. And you know what you know.

And YOU are the guy who’ll decide where to go.

Click on the link below to each activity below and print the PDF.

Click here for colouring sheet 1

Click here for colouring sheet 2

Click here for the maze

Click here for the word search

Have a great break and stay safe,

From the Kids News team