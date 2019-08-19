just for fun Reading level: green

Kidsnews.com.au and Studio 10 are searching for Australia’s best kids’ newsreader.

But how do you even read the news? How hard is it?

We asked Channel 10 journalist and former newsreader Sarah Harris, 38, who now co-hosts* the morning TV show Studio 10, what it takes after she came runner-up in a junior newsreader competition in Year 9 and then went on to make it her career.

FEEL THE STORY

Don’t just read the words, you need to feel the story.

You need to understand the story and understand the type of emotions involved in the story. You need empathy* and the ability to connect with people.

I was lucky that I spent a lot of time working as a journalist before I read the news and it helped me understand how important connecting with people is.

DO YOUR HOMEWORK

It is a sign of respect to make sure you get place names and people’s names right.

You can’t fake sincerity*, so know what the story is and what you are talking about.

I always get to work hours earlier than the show because I need to write scripts*, check details of stories, understand the stories and record news updates.

MAKE IT CONVERSATIONAL

In the past decades, newsreaders had big booming voices but today newsreading is more conversational*.

People don’t want to be lectured* to through their TVs.

I write my own scripts because I like stories and their introductions to be clear and concise*. Often people have one eye on the news, one eye on dinner or the family so the news has to be simple and easy to understand while all that is going on.

BE REAL

The person you see on air with me is the person you get in real life.

At first I felt I needed to be a TV version of myself with a TV voice and using big words.

But you don’t have to be that. Be yourself.

You are who you are and there is only one you. Only you can harness what is special about you.

People pick up on it if you are fake.

It is a privilege* go be invited into people’s loungerooms and you want to do your best for those people who are choosing to watch you.

SARAH’S TIPS FOR YOUR NEWSREADER VIDEO

We asked Sarah Harris for her Top 5 tips for young newsreaders. She gave us six:

1. You will have nerves. Embrace the nervous energy and use it. If you are not nervous then you are not excited about what you are about to do.

2. Slow down. You are not calling a horse race, you are telling someone a story.

3. Get excited about stories that are exciting and use your voice to express that.

4. Practice your conversational news reading style. Even if it’s telling your mum what happened today at school, tell it as a news story as you have a chat. Or go to kidsnews.com.au and practice reading the news out loud. Hear your own voice and get used to getting your mouth around different sounds and words. It will help you find your rhythm for newsreading

5. Use simple words. You don’t have to use big words to sound smart.

6. Just have a go. It doesn’t matter if you stuff up.

Are you Australia's best kids' newsreader?

HOW TO ENTER

For your chance to be named Australia’s best kids’ newsreader, upload a 30-second video of yourself reading one of the stories from Kids News.

You may have to just read part of it, or rewrite it to fit into 30 seconds.

Entrants must be aged between 6 and 12 years. Entries close Sunday, August 25.

To upload your entry, go to www.10daily.com.au/win

THE PRIZE

The winner will be flown to Sydney and receive one night’s accommodation for a family of four to attend filming of Studio 10 on Friday August 30, including a segment dedicated to revealing the junior newsreader reading headlines from kidsnews.com.au on that day.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Entries open on Monday 19 August 2019 at 09:00 AEST and close on Sunday 25 August 2019 at 23:59 AEST. Entry is open to all residents of Australia. Entrants under 18 years of age must have the prior approval of their parent or guardian to enter. To enter visit www.10daily.com.au/win and upload a video of the child (aged 6-12) showing why they are Australia’s best kids’ news reader. A limit of one online entry per day per 10 daily member applies. Winner determined on Monday 26 August 2019 at Network 10 at 1 Saunders Street, Pyrmont NSW 2009. Winner’s name will be published at www.10daily.com.au. Total prize pool valued at $5000 AUD (including GST).

Full terms and conditions available atwww.10daily.com.au/win

GLOSSARY

co-hosts: two or more people who host a TV show

empathy: he ability to understand and share the feelings of another

scripts: the written texts of a play, film, or TV or radio broadcast

conversational: chatty, not formal

lectured: to scold or speak seriously

concise: short

privilege: honour

