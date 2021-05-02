just for fun Reading level: green

The Kanye West sneakers that put athletic shoes on fashion runways around the globe have sold for $US1.8 million ($2.32 million Australian), a new world record price for a pair of sneakers.

The American rapper’s 2008 ‘Grammy Worn’ Nike Air Yeezy samples were prototypes* for a line developed by West and Nike creative director Mark Smith.

They were first unveiled* during West’s performance at the 2008 Grammy Awards.

The sneakers were bought by RARES, a company that buys expensive shoes and then allows other buyers to purchase a share of the items as an investment.

The private sale by Sothebys on April 26 shattered the current auction record for sneakers. That record is $US560,000 ($723,000 Australian) that Sotheby’s scored in May 2020 for a pair of 1985 Air Jordan 1s, designed for and worn by basketball great Michael Jordan.

West’s size 12 black leather Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototypes have a Yeezy forefoot strap and the brand’s signature Y medallion lace locks in pink.

They were put up for sale at Sotheby’s by New York collector Ryan Chang.

West wore the sneakers performing songs Hey Mama and Stronger at the 2008 Grammy Awards, setting off a social media frenzy.

West ended his collaboration* with Nike in 2013 and took the brand to competitor Adidas, where the Yeezy brand of sneakers brought in an estimated $US1.7 billion ($2.2 billion Australian) in sales in 2020, according to Forbes.

Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectables, Brahm Wachter, said: “The sale speaks volumes of Kanye’s legacy* as one of the most influential clothing and sneaker designers of our time.”

