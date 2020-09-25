Brought to you by Newscorp Australia

It’s school holidays, which means more time to relax and have fun doing your favourite things

September 25, 2020 3:30PM Kids News

Print Article
Picture: Andrew Belousoff media_cameraPicture: Andrew Belousoff

just for fun

Reading level: green

Kids News is taking a little break to enjoy the school holidays.

We’ll be back ready for term 4 from Monday, October 5.

We hope you have a relaxing time either at home or away.

Have a great break and stay safe,

From the Kids News team

Extra Reading in just for fun