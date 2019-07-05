Brought to you by Newscorp Australia

Here’s a collection fruit and vegetables that are so much fun they can’t help posing for the camera

July 5, 2019 3:15PM The Sun

This tomato is confused. Does it belong in a salad or a bath? Picture: splitpics.uk media_cameraThis tomato is confused. Does it belong in a salad or a bath? Picture: splitpics.uk

Have you ever moaned that fruit and vegetables are boring? That you’d like something more fun to eat?

Well, have we got a big bunch of fun foods for you!

These are all REAL foods that nature grew that way. Isn’t nature amazing?

Which is your favourite? Have you ever seen anything that beats this?

Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

Even carrots sometimes feel like a hug. Picture: spli media_cameraEven carrots sometimes feel like a hug. Picture: splitpics.uk
The award for the ugliest eggplant goes to ... this one. Picture: splitpics.uk media_cameraThe award for the ugliest eggplant goes to … this one. Picture: splitpics.uk
We thought we'd call this potato Ted. Or this teddy Potato. Picture: splitpics.uk media_cameraWe thought we’d call this potato Ted. Or this teddy Potato. Picture: splitpics.uk
It looks just like its mummy, don't you think? Picture: splitpics.uk media_cameraIt looks just like its mummy, don’t you think? Picture: splitpics.uk
Is this strawberry that looks like a butterfly too sweet to eat? Picture: splitpics.uk media_cameraIs this strawberry that looks like a butterfly too sweet to eat? Picture: splitpics.uk
Who knew capsicums could be so scary? Picture: splitpics.uk media_cameraWho knew capsicums could be so scary? Picture: splitpics.uk
Turning your head on the side helps with this one. Picture: splitpics.uk media_cameraTurning your head on the side helps with this one. Picture: splitpics.uk
That's one small step for man, one giant leap for a carrot. Picture: splitpics.uk media_cameraIs that astronaut Neil Armstrong disguised as a vegetable? That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for a carrot, to borrow Armstrong’s moon landing quote. Picture: splitpics.uk
Break it down! media_cameraYo! Break it down. Y’all ready for this? Picture: splitpics.uk
This media_cameraThis lemon thinks it’s an octopus. Actually, it’s not a lemon, it’s another citrus fruit called Buddha’s hand. Picture: splitpics.uk
Hanging around having a drink together. media_cameraA flock of parrot friends hanging out. Picture: splitpics.uk
We're just nuts about ducks here at Kids News. Picture: splitpics.uk media_cameraWe’re just nuts about ducks here at Kids News. Picture: splitpics.uk
Is that a pumpkin? Or a duck? Or a dragon? Or a dragon disguised as a pumpkin? Picture: splitpics.uk media_cameraIs that a pumpkin? Or a dragon? Or a dragon disguised as a pumpkin? Picture: splitpics.uk
This cook thought they were just slicing open an onion or media_cameraThis cook thought it was just a regular onion until they saw an alien inside. Picture: splitpics.uk
Even parsnips need to relax. Picture: splitpics.uk media_cameraEven daikons need to relax. Picture: splitpics.uk
The owl doesn't seem very pleased to have a lookalike. Picture: splitpics.uk media_cameraThe owl doesn’t seem very pleased to have a lookalike. Picture: splitpics.uk

These images were originally published in The Sun and are reproduced here with permission.

QUICK QUIZ

  1. How many different fruits and vegetables can you see here?
  2. How many strawberries are there?
  3. Do you think it is a daikon or a parsnip lounging around? Have you eaten both those vegetables?
  4. Some think the pumpkin stalk looks like a dragon and others think it looks like a duck? What do you think?
  5. Have you ever seen or eaten a Buddha’s hand?

HAVE YOUR SAY: Which funny fruit or vegetables do you like best? What’s the funniest looking food you have seen?
No one-word answers. Use full sentences to explain your thinking. No comments will be published until approved by editors.

