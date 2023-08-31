Girl reunited with lost doll after pilot flies it 9000km back home

just for fun Reading level: green

An American pilot has flown 9000km to return a girl’s favourite doll after she lost it while on holiday in Bali.

Nine-year-old Valentina Dominguez was on her way home from holiday with her parents Rudy and Celeste when she noticed her much-loved doll “Beatrice” was missing.

Beatrice had been left behind in Tokyo during a stopover on the way back to the family’s home in the US.

Thankfully, a kind-hearted professional pilot saw an online post from the parents asking if anyone had found the doll.

The American Airlines pilot, James Danen, put on his detective hat and started looking for clues.

American TV station WFAA-TV said Mr Danen contacted Turkish Airlines lost-and-found and was able to find Valentina’s American Girl doll.

Once he got the doll at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, he began to take photos of the doll at the airport and on the plane to show Valentina that Beatrice was safe and on her way home.

“It’s my nature,” Mr Danen told WFAA. “I like helping people, that’s just what I do.

“I was really glad I could do something nice for somebody.”

Mr Danen, who lives only a few kilometres away from the Dominguez family, drove Beatrice to their home in Dallas once he’d landed and handed her back to Valentina.

He also gave the family some Japanese treats and a large map showing exactly where Beatrice had been.

“Thank you! Was she well behaved on the flight?” Valentina asked Mr Danen, to which he replied, “Very well behaved, yes”.

Valentina’s dad told WFAA the family had been very sad and panicked when they realised Beatrice was missing from their bags.

“Beatrice was a big part of our lives for the past three or four years,” he said. “I was feeling very sad, because she was very sad.

“There’s a lot of kindness in the world. (Mr Danen) is a kind man. He said he would do it, and he followed through.”

Valentina said she was “heartbroken” when she thought she’d lost Beatrice, but was giddy with delight when she got her back.

“Beatrice means a lot to me,” she told US news program Good Morning America.

“She brings me happiness and she’s my best friend.

“When she was missing, when we got settled into our hotel, I felt very bad. I felt like my heart was broken.”

Mum Celeste told Good Morning America the ordeal had taught her daughter a very valuable lesson.

“When someone reaches out, help them out if you can.”

GLOSSARY

stop over: when you stop somewhere during a journey

when you meet up with someone after being away from each other for a long time

someone who is paid to do the job

very worried

feeling light-headed

a difficult time

QUICK QUIZ

1. Where was Valentina’s lost doll ‘Beatrice’ found?

2. How far did pilot James Danen travel to return Valentina’s doll to her?

3. How did Mr Danen go about finding the doll?

4. What other two things did Mr Danen give Valentina when he returned her doll?

5. What valuable lesson did this teach Valentina?

