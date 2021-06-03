Funny Kid author Matt Stanton’s guide to pranking

just for fun Reading level: green

Did you know that creating a prank is just like creating a story?

I should know. I create stories AND pranks!

Let me tell you why.

Another way of saying “prank” is to say “practical joke”.

A joke has a beginning, middle and end, and it usually includes a big twist.

The best stories also have beginnings, middles and ends and they can include big twists too.

So a joke is basically a really short story and so is a prank.

Not only that, but every prank has a main character. Your sister. Your best friend. Your school principal (actually, probably not your school principal).

The main character is the person you are pranking!

So how do we create a good prank? We create a good story.

Start with the person you’re pranking – the main character.

Now, choose a location. We’ll call it the setting. This is where your main character is or is going to be soon and it’s where the prank will take place. Think about it. Choose it wisely. You may need to bring some props or you can use things that are already there.

What is your character doing? Are they walking to the fridge? Answering the phone? Going to the bathroom?

And most importantly, when your character does that thing, what are they expecting will happen?

Here’s the secret to a good prank and a good story. Put a BUT in it!

No, not a bottom. A but with one “t”.

A BUT is another way of saying create a twist. Your character thinks one thing is going to happen, BUT you’re going to make something else happen instead.

It’s exactly the way a good story twists.

Luke Skywalker thinks he’s going to fight Darth Vader, BUT it turns out he’s actually gone to fight his … (I won’t ruin it)!

Your character is walking to the fridge to get out the milk … BUT, you’ve switched full cream milk with your mum’s almond milk and your brother is going to get a big surprise!

Your character is expecting to answer the phone and it’ll be someone boring on the other end … BUT, it’s actually you pretending their results are in from the pimple clinic instead.

Your character is going to the bathroom to use the toilet … BUT you’ve put “OUT OF ORDER” signs on all the dunnies within a 10km radius.

The twist is the prank. It’s the surprise. It’s the thing your main character didn’t see coming, and it’s also the secret to creating a really great story.

So, go create a good prank and write a good story at the same time. And remember, have fun!

Here are some extra pranking dos and don’ts:

DO

Prank your friends

Cover your tracks

Blame your sister

DON’T

Prank old people

Get caught

Blame your mum

Matt Stanton is a best-selling children’s author whose latest book, Funny Kid Prank Aliens, is about a boy named Max who is searching for the greatest prank of all time.

HarperCollins Australia is inviting kids to share their funniest real or imaginary prank for the chance to have a character named after them in the next Funny Kid book. Enter HERE. Entries close June 30.

QUICK QUIZ

Matt Stanton says creating a prank is just like creating a what? As well as a beginning, middle and end, a good prank usually needs a what? Who is the “main character” in a prank? What sign does Matt suggest putting on the toilet? Who does Matt suggest you should not prank?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Write a Story

Follow Matt’s advice to write a fantastic, funny prank story!

Time:allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English

2. Extension

If you won the competition and had a character named after you in the next Funny Kid book, what do you think the story should be about? Write a detailed outline of the story and design an awesome cover for the book.

Time: allow 40 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links:English, Visual Communication Design

VCOP ACTIVITY

I Spy Nouns

Nouns are places, names (of people and objects), and time (months or days of the week).

How many nouns can you find in the article? Can you sort them into places, names and time?

Pick three nouns and add an adjective (describing word) to the nouns.