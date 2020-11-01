First for top dog handler

just for fun Reading level: green

Carmen Blyth has become the first female to win Tasmania’s Working Sheep Dog State Championships since the competition began in the 1940s.

Ms Blyth took home the title with trusty dog Somerville Spec, who previously belonged to a former champion who died earlier this year.

“I don’t think it’s really sunk in, it’s a real honour and I feel really privileged,” Ms Blyth said.

“Being the first female to have my name put up, when I think about it like that I’m pretty blown away.”

The competition sees owners send out their dogs to round up three sheep from one end of the course to the other.

The dog must bring the sheep up the course in as straight a line as possible, with the handler helping the dog guide the sheep through a gap, down a race, over a bridge and then into a pen in less than 15 minutes.

There are obstacles on the course for the dog to manoeuvre* the sheep through in the shortest time possible.

Ms Blyth, who didn’t grow up on a farm but studied horse husbandry* at the Agricultural College in Queensland, said she discovered working sheep dog competitions after striking up conversation with a trainer at a craft fair one day.

“I go to a friend’s property to practice, there’s a lot of travel to access sheep, it’s dedication,” she said.

“But I love going to the country. As soon as I leave Hobart and go on the road I always have a smile on my face.”

Ms Blyth said the secret to her success was partly intense training and strategy, and partly luck with the weather and the group of sheep drawn on the day.

Ms Blyth, who has returned to university to study wool classing*, said anyone passionate about dogs, training and stock should “come and introduce yourself and have a go”.

