just for fun Reading level: green

Ever wished that Kids News was a real newspaper that you could read at home?

This weekend you can have your wish come true when Kids News is turned into a limited-edition* mini collectable at any Coles supermarket.

The 12-page mini newspaper contains news stories and fun facts on topics including flying cars and new planets to why onions make you cry and the highest motorbike backflip ever recorded.

Also featured are some of Coles’ Little Shop 2 app characters like Happy the marching band leader and Chuck the chippy tradie who are based on popular grocery items Vegemite and Coles Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Mum Leanne Bradley had a sneak peek at the mini newspaper and said she was excited because it will encourage kids of all ages to learn new things.

“The mini newspaper is a great way for kids to improve and expand their reading and writing vocabulary*,” she said.

“It might be tiny, but it’s packed with useful information.”

To receive the Kids News mini newspaper on either Saturday or Sunday, shoppers simply need to buy a News Corp masthead (Herald Sun in Victoria, Adelaide Advertiser in South Australia, The Mercury in Tasmania, The Daily Telegraph in NSW, The Courier Mail in Queensland or a range of regional titles).

A limit of one bonus newspaper mini applies per newspaper purchased, with a maximum of five bonus newspaper minis per transaction*. Excludes Coles Online and Coles Express.

GLOSSARY

limited edition: rare and only available for a short time

rare and only available for a short time vocabulary: list of words used in a language

list of words used in a language transaction: buying or selling something

EXTRA READING

Are parents who post photos ignoring kids; rights?

Meet MRD, the human race’s oldest cousin

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

