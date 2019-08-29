just for fun Reading level: green

The search for Australia’s best kids’ newsreader is over — it’s Dayleni Drike Sanchez.

The 8-year-old student from Merrylands in NSW was today announced as the winner of the Kids News and Studio 10 newsreader competition on Channel 10’s morning show Studio 10.

Dayleni’s entry impressed the judges with her unique news item about her favourite animal, the unicorn, and the engaging*, animated* way in which she delivered the news.

Dayleni, who watches little TV and prefers to read a book or create her own stories, said: “I am super excited and I can’t believe that I won.

“I really like following the news because it is super informative*.”

Dayleni said she is not sure if she will become a newsreader when she’s older.

VIDEO: Watch Dayleni’s winning newsreader entry

Australia's Best Kids' Newsreader

Network 10 executive producer Tamara Simoneau said Dayleni’s video was a standout.

“We were so impressed with the effort all our little newshounds went to record their own mini bulletins. In the end, it was hard to go past Dayleni’s natural talent in front of the camera. Her personality shone through, and we’re sure she’ll have a bright future ahead in TV news if that’s a path she chooses to follow.”

Dayleni’s prize was to appear on the Studio 10 TV show this morning and to help Channel 10’s Natarsha Belling read the morning news live on air.

VIDEO: Watch Dayleni read the news on Studio 10

Australia's best kids' newsreader (Studio 10)

GLOSSARY

engaging: draws interest

draws interest animated: lively with lots of personality

lively with lots of personality informative: full of information

