Daredevil soars to new heights on top of hot-air balloon

A French daredevil* has broken the world record for standing on a hot-air balloon at altitude*.

Dressed as an astronaut, Remi Ouvrard stood on top of a hot-air balloon for France’s annual Telethon charity fundraiser at an altitude of more than 3637m over Chatellerault, in western France.

Down in the basket, the balloon was piloted by Mr Ouvrard’s father, Jean-Daniel Ouvrard.

The altitude was not random*: the height in metres matched the telephone number digits of the Telethon campaign: 36-37. The Telethon is an annual event in France that raises money for research and support related to rare neuromuscular* diseases.

After Mr Ouvrard, 28, took his breathtaking selfie, the hot-air balloon went even higher, soaring to a peak altitude of 4016m.

This is not the first time that Mr Ouvrard has broken a record. In February 2020, he balanced on a balloon at 1217m above sea level.

The Washington Post reported that once he landed after his latest feat on November 10, he told local reporters he experienced “a feeling of ‘zenitude*’ mixed with the excitement of the performance”.

“When we passed the 3500m mark I knew that we could get the 4000m,” he said.

Mr Ouvrard is already planning a new stunt for next year.

“I told my father about it three days ago,” he said. “I have an idea for next year’s Telethon.”

GLOSSARY

daredevil: a person who enjoys doing dangerous things

a person who enjoys doing dangerous things altitude: great height; also the height of something above sea level or ground level

great height; also the height of something above sea level or ground level random: happening without a plan or pattern

happening without a plan or pattern neuromuscular: to do with nerves and muscles

to do with nerves and muscles zenitude: a form of calmness and relaxation experienced by people who follow the principles of Zen Buddhism

QUICK QUIZ

What country is Remi Ouvrard from? What did he wear for his stunt? Why did he stand on top of the balloon at the height of 3637m? Who was piloting the hot-air balloon? How high did the balloon eventually reach with Remi Ouvrard on the top?

