Willy Wonka, eat your heart out: this lolly shop has a human claw machine.

Australia’s largest lolly shop has just opened in Melbourne’s Highpoint Shopping Centre and it’s sure to be a sweet treat for kids and adults alike.

The shop has one of the biggest pick and mix aisles on the planet, as well as dinosaurs that customers can ride around the shop, a candy throne and a full-sized unicorn.

But the biggest attraction at Tom’s Confectionery Warehouse is its life-size “human claw” that lets customers grab as many lollies as they can while suspended above a ball pit full of goodies.

The Herald Sun sent a few lucky reporters to try out the claw and they grabbed a bounty of tasty snacks, including a stocking filled with Christmas lollies and an XL garlic-flavoured pickle.

Herald Sun reporters were quick to try the “human claw”. Picture: Aaron Francis

Tom’s Confectionery Warehouse is the nation’s biggest lolly shop. Picture: Aaron Francis.

The shop is hoping to break a Guinness World Record for the largest pick and mix aisle anywhere on Earth.

The aisle has more than 1000 different types of sweets – and tasting is allowed.

Along with familiar favourites, there are also unusual flavours, like coconut rough with chilli and mango popcorn.

These concoctions are part of a menu created by owner Adiel Ben-Karmona and his business partner, celebrity chef Adrian Richardson.

“It’s all about the variety, that’s what brings people through the door,” Mr Ben-Karmona said.

Owners Adrian Richardson and Adiel Ben-Karmona check out the huge pick and mix lolly aisle. Picture: Herald Sun

Massive lollipops are among the thousands of sweets on offer.

Tom’s was inspired by the Roald Dahl classic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and will even be running a golden ticket-style competition to give one lucky customer the experience of a lifetime.

“We are more than just a lolly store,” Mr Ben-Karmona said. “We want Tom’s Confectionery Warehouse to be a place that inspires anyone who walks through our doors, young or old, to bring some fun to their day-to-day lives.”

GLOSSARY

aisles: rows of shelves with items to buy

rows of shelves with items to buy suspended: held up high

held up high bounty: a prized collection

a prized collection concoctions: creations

