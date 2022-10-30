Aussie Halloween fans ready for spooky spree

just for fun Reading level: green

It’s the day ghosts and ghouls hit the streets – and it’s back with a vengeance* this year.

More Australians than ever are expected to get into the scary swing of Halloween this October 31, dressing up in their spookiest costumes and decking out* their homes and streets in spine chilling decorations and extravagant* light shows.

Indeed, local Halloween haunts* are coming back to life after two years of Covid-19 restrictions, according to Andrea Beattie, the co-founder of Hallozween, a website for fans of Halloween.

“A lot of Halloween lovers are going all out to make up for previous years, planning elaborate* walk-throughs* and haunts that are bigger and better than ever before,” Ms Beattie said.

“At Hallozween, we’ve seen loads of local community trick-or-treating groups promoting their events on our Facebook page, as well as an increase in registrations for local trick-or-treating maps around the country.”

Australians are tipped to spend $430 million on Halloween celebrations this year, stocking up on food and sweets for trick-or-treaters and buying costumes and decorations, according to research by the Australian Retailers Association and Roy Morgan.

“Halloween is a great time to celebrate some spooky silliness and with five million Australians expected to do so this year, the event will help build sales momentum* for retailers* in the run up to Christmas,” said the association’s chief executive, Paul Zahra.

Melbourne woman Natalie Mitchell and her family – along with a skeleton named Anna – look forward to hosting their annual Halloween party, while raising much needed funds for local charities.

Last year’s event raised more than $8000 for the Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal.

“If the weather is nice, we could see well over 1000 people come through,” Ms Mitchell said.

“Our theme this year is Jurassic Park. People will be able to get photos, dance along with some tunes from our DJ and score a yummy lolly bag. They can also buy raffle tickets, make a donation and purchase cookies on the night.”

Ms Mitchell’s home is one of 17 in her area that will go all out for Halloween, and they have produced a map to make it easier for trick-or-treaters to find them on Monday night.

Roberto Pugliese is another who embraces* Halloween, turning the backyard and garage of his Craigieburn home in Melbourne’s north into a haunted house.

Mr Pugliese said he spent between $2000 and $4000 on his home’s Halloween fit-out, which will have a Stranger Things theme this year.

“This is our seventh year and each year it gets bigger,” he said.

“It’s fun to see people enter with confidence and exit crawling on the floor in fear.

“We record the event and share the footage. We love it, and so do our guests.”

GLOSSARY

with a vengeance: happening with great force or to a much greater extent than expected

happening with great force or to a much greater extent than expected decking out: dressing or decorating in a fancy way

dressing or decorating in a fancy way extravagant: over the top, expensive

over the top, expensive haunts: places often visited

places often visited elaborate: made with great care and featuring much detail or many parts

made with great care and featuring much detail or many parts walk-throughs: activities in which someone walks through an area

activities in which someone walks through an area momentum: progress or development, forward movement

progress or development, forward movement retailers: people or businesses that sell something

people or businesses that sell something embraces: accepts willingly and enthusiastically

