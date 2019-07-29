A US teenager has won millions of dollars and the title of world champion Fortnite gamer

just for fun Reading level: green

A teenager has collected more than $4.3 million in prizemoney after becoming world champion of the computer game Fortnite.

Kyle Giersdorf, 16, from the US, won the solo event of the competition, held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, US, which is where the US Open tennis tournament is held.

His prizemoney is almost as much as the singles champion of this year’s US Open tennis tournament will win.

Kyle’s first prize was part of a $57 million prize pool*, the largest in the history of e-sports.

Kyle, known online as “Bugha”, told the BBC he will buy himself a desk but will save most of his prize.

Hundreds of gamers — mostly teenage boys — battled it out throughout the tournament. Every competitor who qualified for the event was guaranteed to leave with at least $72,000.

Epic Games, Fortnite’s creators, ran 10 weeks of qualifying* rounds before the weekend’s tournament.

In the game players are dropped onto an island and must try to stay alive while they search for weapons and other resources and eliminate* other players.

Norway’s Emil “Nyhrox” Bergquist Pedersen and his Austrian co-player Thomas “Aqua” Arnould were crowned the first ever duos winners, each receiving $2.1 million.

“I don’t know what to say. It’s crazy,” both of the young competitors said, one after the other.

They beat runners up “Rojo” and “Wolfiez”, who also became millionaires, earning $1.6 million each. “Wolfiez” is 15-year-old UK teenager Jaden Ashman and his Dutch teammate is Dave Jong, 21.

Jaden’s mother, Lisa, told the BBC it was “a nightmare” arguing with her son over his online gaming because she wanted him to do better at school.

She admitted to throwing out his Xbox, but has since accepted his decision to be a professional gamer.

Fortnite has more than 250 million users worldwide and more than 40 million players applied to take part in the world championships.

In Australia, Fortnite has an M rating from the Australian Classification Board, which lists “violence” and “online interactivity*” as features for parents to be aware of. An M rating means it is intended for teenagers 15 years and over.

VIDEO: A UK news story from before Kyle’s win and after the duo final, in which Jaden Ashman and Dave Jong were runners up

Teenager wins $1.6 million in Fortnite World Cup

GLOSSARY

pool: the total amount available

the total amount available qualifying: the early stages of a competition used to find out who will qualify for finals

the early stages of a competition used to find out who will qualify for finals eliminate: get rid of

get rid of interactivity: the ability to contact and interact with others while in the game

QUICK QUIZ

How much did Kyle win and what does he plan to do with the money? How old is Kyle and where is he from? What is Kyle’s online name? Why does the Australian Classification Board rate Fortnite as for M for mature audiences? What age should you be before you play Fortnite?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

VCOP ACTIVITY

Playing to win!

Imagine becoming a millionaire just by winning a video game! It would have to be a lot of kids’ dream come true. But everything comes at a cost.

Make a list of pros and cons and what it would take to become good enough to win a championship like this. Don’t forget to include the sacrifices to friends and family as well, it’s not just you who will is affected but everyone around you as well.

Once you have your list, pick your 3 most powerful indicators and turn them into a persuasive text. Try and convince yourself, and others, that it is either a good or bad idea by using your writer’s voice.

