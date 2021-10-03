Queensland’s Fraser Island to be renamed traditional owners’ word for ‘paradise’

indigenous news Reading level: orange

Part of world famous Fraser Island has been renamed K’gari, the traditional name used by the region’s Indigenous people.

K’gari is the Butchulla word for “paradise” and will be used for the World Heritage Area within the Great Sandy National Park, which is centred on Fraser Island, along with the surrounding waters and parts of the nearby mainland.

It is the first step in recognising the entire island by its Butchulla name, with the Queensland government saying it is working with the traditional owners and stakeholders* to make the change.

Fraser Island is located off the coast of Hervey Bay in southern Queensland and is the world’s largest sand island.

It was named after Eliza Fraser and her husband, captain James Fraser, who were shipwrecked on the island in 1836.

Scottish-born Eliza claimed her husband was killed by Indigenous people on the island, who also captured her.

She was rescued six weeks later by a convict who lived in the bush as an escapee* and had learned the Indigenous dialect*.

But the region’s traditional owners say their ancestors* cared for Eliza and her story about what happened led to the killing of the island’s Indigenous people and the taking of their land.

The name change for the World Heritage Area is a major milestone* in their long-running campaign to restore the traditional name to the island.

Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation chairwoman Jade Gould said her people welcomed the move.

“The Butchulla people have been campaigning for years to change the name,” she said.

“The name Fraser Island is a tribute to Eliza Fraser, a woman whose narrative* directly led to the massacre and dispossession* of the Butchulla people.

“A word meaning paradise in Butchulla language is a much more fitting name for such an iconic place.”

The state’s Environment Minister, Meaghan Scanlon, said the renaming recognised and honoured the Butchulla people’s ongoing connection to Country.

“That was the first step in the process,” she said.

“I look forward to working with the Butchulla people, stakeholders and the community to progress the necessary steps now for the formal renaming of the entire island to K’gari.

“The Queensland government recognises Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island heritage and cultures, which represent an enduring* and ongoing connection to Country for over 60,000 years.”

David Hay, the general manager of the island’s main resort, Kingfisher Bay Resort, said the name change was timely and necessary.

“With the support of the Butchulla people, we have been calling the island K’gari for some time now,” he said.

“There has never been a truer word spoken. K’gari really is paradise.”

GLOSSARY

stakeholders: people who have an interest or are involved in something

people who have an interest or are involved in something escapee: person who has escaped

person who has escaped dialect: a form of a language which is specific to a region or group

a form of a language which is specific to a region or group milestone: important stage in a process

important stage in a process narrative: written or spoken account of events, a story

written or spoken account of events, a story dispossession: the taking away of someone’s land, property or other possessions

the taking away of someone’s land, property or other possessions enduring: lasting over a long period of time

QUICK QUIZ

What does K’gari mean? What is the name of the region’s Indigenous people? When were Eliza and James Fraser shipwrecked on the island? What did Eliza Fraser claim happened after they were shipwrecked? What do the traditional owners say happened to Eliza?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Traditional Place Names

Think about the names of places close to where you live. Use a map to help if you need. Identify at least five place names that you believe may have originated from Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander languages. Research each place name and if you can, answer the following questions:

Which Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander language has it been derived from?

Has the place name changed from its original form?

What does it mean?

On which Indigenous Country (language, social or nation group) is the place located?

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Histories and Cultures; Geography

2. Extension

Create a poster or short slide show that shows some of the things that make K’gari a “paradise”.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English

VCOP ACTIVITY

I Spy Nouns

Nouns are places, names (of people and objects), and time (months or days of the week).

How many nouns can you find in the article? Can you sort them into places, names and time?

Pick three nouns and add an adjective (describing word) to the nouns.