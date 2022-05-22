Moments that made Indigenous and Australian sporting history

indigenous news Reading level: green

To celebrate Indigenous Sport Month, Kids News is looking at 50 sporting firsts achieved by athletes through history.

These history making Indigenous sporting moments include Cathy Freeman becoming the first track athlete to win Commonwealth Gold in 1990 and Lance “Buddy” Franklin becoming the first AFL player to kick 100 goals in a season, a feat that has not been repeated by any player since.

Check out the Indigenous Sporting Firsts table below. We’ll add two historic achievements to the table every day for the remainder of Indigenous Sport Month.

Can you guess which Indigenous sporting first will be next to make our list?