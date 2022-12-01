Indigenous Voice to Parliament rejection has sci-fi feel in Mark Knight cartoon

indigenous news Reading level: red

The Indigenous Voice to Parliament will allow our First Australians to have a say on policies and projects that impact their lives.

Rather than a symbolic gesture it will be recognised in Australia’s Constitution, which means that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people will be involved in the law making process instead of having bureaucrats* and politicians deciding what’s best for them.

Because it will require an amendment to the Australian Constitution, a referendum* must be held to ask the Australian people if they support the idea of the Voice to Parliament. A referendum means there will be campaigning for the YES and the NO vote.

That campaigning started this week with the National Party announcing it had decided to oppose the Voice to Parliament, even though we really don’t know at this stage how it will work.

The Nats argue that we already have a parliament that represents all Australians through elected Members of Parliament, and there is no need for a separate body for Indigenous Australians.

I thought I should draw a cartoon on this complex subject and wondered how I could illustrate the thinking of those who feel an Indigenous Voice would be a rival to our federal parliament.

Our federal parliament building is an impressive piece of architecture in Canberra. Its white facade seemingly grows out of Capital Hill, two blades stretch out either side like arms welcoming the people of Australia to their house of democracy, while a massive flag pole on four legs towers over the building flying our national flag.

I wondered how the Indigenous Voice could compete with that?

After doing a little reading I realised that the Voice concept arose from the Uluru Statement from the Heart, which is a document conceived* by Indigenous people inviting Australians to walk with them on their journey to reconciliation*, treaty* making and for a better future through the creation of a Voice to Parliament.

Perhaps the greatest symbol of Australia is Uluru itself, the huge red rock monolith* that rises out of the desert in the heart of Australia. It is a sacred* place for First Australians. It could be considered the centre of their cultural beliefs and customs.

I thought it would certainly be a worthy contemporary* for Parliament House in Canberra.

I imagined Uluru rising up off the desert floor and travelling like a giant earthship across the continent to Capital Hill in Canberra, where it would land next to Parliament House. Here these two mighty symbols would coexist in harmony.

But the National Party and its rejection of the Voice made me change the idea. It seemed that the Nationals were acting out of fear of the unknown, and were sceptical* about the Voice and its perceived* benefits. It was seen as a threat by some.

And so my cartoon changed, and now Uluru, symbolic of the Voice, hovered near Parliament House, casting a shadow on those below.

In a scene like a science fiction movie, the leader of the National Party, David Littleproud, yells that we might be under attack, and people are running in fear from something unknown and misunderstood.

It is an all too frequent occurrence when we act out of ignorance*.

Let’s hope I get to draw that cartoon of Uluru landing beside Parliament House and the two symbols of our nation working together to build a better Australia for all who live here. The referendum vote for the Voice to Parliament will be held in 2023.

GLOSSARY

bureaucrats: people who work for government departments

people who work for government departments referendum: a vote by the people about a particular issue

a vote by the people about a particular issue conceived: formed, devised

formed, devised reconciliation: formal effort to strengthen relationships between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and non-Indigenous peoples

formal effort to strengthen relationships between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and non-Indigenous peoples treaty: a written agreement between two or more groups that is formally approved and signed by their leaders

a written agreement between two or more groups that is formally approved and signed by their leaders monolith: a large single upright rock or stone

a large single upright rock or stone sacred: considered to be holy and deserving respect

considered to be holy and deserving respect contemporary: existing at the same time

existing at the same time sceptical: having doubts

having doubts perceived: understood or became aware of something

understood or became aware of something ignorance: lack of knowledge or information

QUICK QUIZ

Why must a referendum be held on the Voice to Parliament? Which political party has announced it will not support the Voice to Parliament? Why has Mark chosen to draw Uluru in his cartoon? Why has he chosen to draw Parliament House? What cartoon does Mark hope he will one day get to draw on this issue?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. What happens next?

Imagine this cartoon is part of a story that is made up of three cartoons. The three cartoons tell a complete story, and Mark’s cartoon is the start of the story. Think about what the story could be and draw the next two cartoons that tell the story.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Visual Arts, Visual Communication Design, Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

Being able to draw is only one of the skills needed to be a great cartoonist. Write a list of all of the other skills that you think cartoonists like Mark need to do their job.

Next to each skill, write a sentence that explains why that skill is important or helps them to do a great job.

Time: allow at least 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Personal and Social Capability, Media Arts, Visual Communication Design

VCOP ACTIVITY

Describe it

Look at the cartoon and make a list of five nouns that you see. Then describe those five nouns with five adjectives.

Add a preposition to those five nouns and adjectives.

Now choose your favourite bundle and put all the words together to make one descriptive sentence.