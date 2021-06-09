How a red dirt outback oval became the ‘MCG of the Desert’

indigenous news Reading level: orange

Twenty-two children line up between miniature posts, waiting for the goal umpire’s signal.

As soon as she waves her flags, the youngsters take off from inside the centre square.

Most in sneakers, some in bare feet, almost everyone in a football guernsey.

All of them running about 60m across grass towards much taller goalposts, the same as those at the MCG.

This is new for the remote Northern Territory community of Ltyentye Apurte (or Santa Teresa), 80km southeast of Alice Springs.

The oval had long been dirt, made up entirely of clay and covered in small rocks.

But over the past two years, the ground has transformed from reddish brown to green.

Dubbed the MCG of the Desert, it is now the only fully grassed oval in a remote central Australian town and its colour is striking in an otherwise arid* landscape.

The resurfacing project has been a partnership between Melbourne Football Club, Melbourne Cricket Club, the AFLNT, the Northern Territory government and the area’s traditional owners, the Eastern Arrernte people.

Santa Teresa’s oval was officially relaunched on June 3 in an event attended by most of the town’s 500 people.

To the local community and the Demons, it was the culmination* of a dream years in the making.

For primary school student Latahnia Anderson, the winner of the race from the miniature posts to the AFL standard ones, the oval ticks all the boxes.

“It’s green and new, and it’s soft,” the 10-year-old said.

“We used to play when it didn’t have grass and it was a bit hard and boggy because of the sands.

“It will be nice.”

The highlight of the ground’s relaunch, which fell in the middle of the AFL’s Sir Doug Nicholls Round and News Corp Australia’s Indigenous Sport Month, was a football match between two sides from the community’s only club, known as Ltyentyies.

AFLNT Central Australia remote manager Clinton Firth said the region was home to plenty of talent and having grass on the oval could help fast-track development.

Gibson Turner, who was on Richmond’s list in 2012 and was one of the field umpires for relaunch match, agreed.

“Here they can adapt to the way the ball bounces so getting those conditions that’s played in Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide can only be a benefit to their football,” he said.

Planting grass on the oval had been a goal for the town for a long time but getting the Demons involved started as something of a joke.

After Melbourne staff visited Santa Teresa on a cultural immersion* trip in 2017, spending a night under the stars in swags*, hearing stories around a campfire from community leaders and eating traditional foods, they asked locals how they could assist.

The chief executive of the local Aboriginal corporation, Susie Low, told Melbourne’s IT manager, Jimmie Martin, the club could help get the ground resurfaced.

“It was initially tongue-in-cheek*,” Ms Low said.

But within a month, the Demons conducted a feasibility study* that would later determine that re-grassing was possible, and the club went on to source support for the project.

MCG turf manager Michael Salvatore visited Santa Teresa in 2019 to provide advice on growing and maintaining the drought-tolerant grass. He has remained a mentor.

The MCC came on board that year, donating the goalposts, padding and one of the MCG’s mowers.

The grass will also be significant for the community’s health. Dust has been a hindrance* to asthma sufferers, while rocks and the uneven surface have caused injuries.

Demons chief executive Gary Pert recalled picking up stones close to the size of his fist during his previous visit to the oval, but they did not discourage local children from running on there.

“There’s a whole change of culture when you’ve got that central green space that’s healthy to play on,” Pert said. “It really changes the self-esteem of the community.”

GLOSSARY

arid: dry, with few plants

dry, with few plants culmination: the end point or final stage

the end point or final stage cultural immersion: surrounding yourself with the people, practices and beliefs of a place

surrounding yourself with the people, practices and beliefs of a place swags: canvas sleeping bags

canvas sleeping bags tongue-in-cheek: not meant to be taken seriously

not meant to be taken seriously feasibility study: a look at whether a plan could work

a look at whether a plan could work hindrance: interferes with or gets in the way

