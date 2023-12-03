READING LEVEL: ORANGE

A teenager from inner city Sydney has become the first Indigenous student to graduate with a unique scholarship program set up by police to bridge the divide between young people and cops on the street.

Natayleah Georgetown, 18, celebrated her graduation from prestigious* SCEGGS* private school in Darlinghurst on Wednesday, after being awarded a scholarship* from the Woolloomooloo & Inner City Police Community Scholarship Foundation, established nearly a decade ago by police stationed at one of the city’s most infamous* trouble spots: Kings Cross.

Old exterior Kings Cross police station, a cop shop that has seen plenty of unwelcome action over the years. Picture: file image

Natayleah, who lives in Woolloomooloo, was just eight when the program began. Now she is the first in her family to graduate.

Proud grandmother Patricia Georgetown praised her granddaughter’s achievement as well as the scholarship that helped make it possible.

“I’ve had her since she was five months old and I’m so proud that she went through,” Ms Georgetown said.

“There was a lot of help from the foundation, and without them none of this would have been possible.”

Raising nine grandchildren, Ms Georgetown said that the foundation has made a huge difference for her family, and not just academically.

“We used to run from the police, and now we run towards them,” Ms Georgetown said.

Natayleah Georgetown, left, and her sister Cyndell McDonald Georgetown with their grandma Patricia Georgetown, who has raised nine grandchildren. Picture: Richard Dobson

NSW Assistant Commissioner* Michael Fitzgerald said the foundation was set up in 2015 to provide Indigenous and underprivileged* students with funding for essential school items and scholarships in a bid to build a better relationship between police and young people, and steer children in a positive direction.

Mr Fitzgerald said he was proud of the young people who attended and graduated at a presentation day held at the Ovolu Hotel in Woolloomooloo on Wednesday.

“You always hope as a policeman that you’ll change lives, but seeing these young people actually graduate high school, they’re the first in their whole families to graduate, is an amazing feeling,” he said.

He added that having the foundation’s first Indigenous graduate was “one of our greatest achievements”.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald, pictured at an unrelated press conference, said that having the foundation’s first Indigenous graduate was “one of our greatest achievements”. Picture: David Swift

The foundation has helped more than 50 kids from “the Loo*’’ and is currently supporting another 18 with scholarships.

Following her graduation, Natayleah is now expected to receive an early offer from the University of Sydney to study primary and early childhood education.

“I’ve been surrounded by little kids my whole life, so I just decided I want to be a teacher,” Natayleah said.

She said that she’s not sure how to feel about being the first in her family to graduate, but that the scholarship has meant she’s had “a lot of support behind (her)”.

Natayleah Georgetown, Shannon Rogers and Daniil Bloshenko all received scholarship support from the foundation and are the first in their families to graduate high school. Picture: Richard Dobson

Daniil Bloshenko and Shannon Rogers graduated alongside Natayleah on Wednesday, also becoming the first in their families to graduate high school after receiving one of the scholarships.

“This scholarship has given me the chance to go to a school, meet people that are amazing, and be taught by incredible teachers,” Shannon said. “It’s an amazing thing, and I cannot be any more grateful.”

POLL

GLOSSARY

prestigious: very much respected and admired, held in high esteem

very much respected and admired, held in high esteem SCEGGS: Sydney Church of England Girls’ Grammar School

Sydney Church of England Girls’ Grammar School scholarship: an amount of money given by a learning institution or other organisation to pay for someone’s studies, often due to their having ability but limited money

an amount of money given by a learning institution or other organisation to pay for someone’s studies, often due to their having ability but limited money infamous: notorious, well known for something bad

notorious, well known for something bad NSW Assistant Commissioner: senior member of the NSW police force whose position is determined by the minister

underprivileged: a formal phrase for poor people, with less money than other people and often less education and fewer advantages, privileges, and opportunities

a formal phrase for poor people, with less money than other people and often less education and fewer advantages, privileges, and opportunities the Loo: abbreviated colloquial nickname for Woolloomooloo

EXTRA READING

Reconciliation driven by little people with big hearts

Jess Mauboy and Mitch Tambo sing the same tune

Healthy Harold empowers Indigenous youth

QUICK QUIZ

Why was the program established? Who established the foundation? Natayleah is the first member of her family to do what? How many kids from “the Loo” have already been supported? How many are currently being assisted by the program?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Make a difference

Can you think of another activity or program that could be created to help build a better relationship between police and young people? Write a description of the activity or program and an explanation of why it would make a difference.

Time: allow at least 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Personal and Social Capability, Civics and Citizenship

2. Extension

Why do you think the police focused on education? Brainstorm ideas and use them to write a paragraph that explains why education is so important to “bridge the divide.”

Time: allow at least 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Personal and Social Capability, Civics and Citizenship

VCOP ACTIVITY

Imaginative dialogue

Imagine you were there during the event being discussed in the article, or for the interview.

Create a conversation between two characters from the article – you may need or want to include yourself as one of the characters. Don’t forget to try to use facts and details from the article to help make your dialogue as realistic as possible.

Go through your writing and highlight any punctuation you have used in green. Make sure you carefully check the punctuation used for the dialogue and ensure you have opened and closed the speaking in the correct places.