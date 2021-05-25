AFL and NRL celebrate indigenous links

indigenous news Reading level: green

Warning: This story contains images of Indigenous Australians who have died

The history, culture and achievements of our First Nations peoples will be in the sporting spotlight this week as the AFL and NRL kick off their indigenous rounds.

Specially designed indigenous shirts and pre-match ceremonies will be part of the celebrations, which aim to highlight the contributions made by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players and their communities.

TEAM SHIRTS

The indigenous designs worn by the teams from both football codes are a highlight of the indigenous rounds each year.

The team shirts feature Indigenous art that represents the stories and culture of various Indigenous groups from around Australia

Each club has its own design, created by Indigenous artists. Take a look at some of this year’s designs.

INDIGENOUS ROUND MATCHES

The NRL Indigenous Round, round 12 of the season, kicks off with a match between the Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm on Thursday, May 27.

The following night, the Western Bulldogs take on Melbourne in the first match of the AFL indigenous round, which is known as the Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

The Sir Doug Nicholls Round will run across two weekends this year, with the “Dreamtime at the G” match between Essendon and Richmond the traditional highlight.

The annual Dreamtime match between the Bombers and Tigers began in 2005 and has become one of the most significant* matches on the AFL calendar.

Its success led to the AFL introducing a dedicated* indigenous round in 2007 and this became the Sir Doug Nicholls Round from 2016.

The Dreamtime match follows another recent tradition, The Long Walk. This event is named after Essendon champion Michael Long, who in 2004 walked from Melbourne to Canberra to talk to the Prime Minister of the time, John Howard, about the challenges faced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

The Long Walk sees thousands of people walk 1km from Federation Square in Melbourne to the MCG, arriving just before the Dreamtime match in a show of support for reconciliation*.

Last year, the Dreamtime match was played in the Northern Territory because of COVID-19 outbreaks in Melbourne.

This year, the match returns to the MCG but two other games — Gold Coast versus Hawthorn and Melbourne versus Brisbane Lions — will be played in Darwin and Alice Springs as part of the Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

The Northern Territory’s Major Events Minister, Natasha Fyles, said these matches were a tribute to Indigenous players and an inspiration to youngsters in the Northern Territory.

“Many talented Aboriginal Territorians have donned a guernsey* for AFL teams,” she said.

“This not only helps us truly celebrate the contribution Aboriginal Territorians have made to the game, but also provides an incredible opportunity for young AFL fans to see their idols in action and to know pathways exist for them to follow suit.”

The NRL is also taking its Indigenous Round around the country, with matches in Sydney, Townsville, Brisbane, Perth, Newcastle and Coffs Harbour.

INDIGENOUS PLAYERS

The AFL and NRL have many star Indigenous players in their line-ups today, including the AFL’s Lance “Buddy” Franklin from the Sydney Swans and the NRL’s Cody Walker from the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Hawthorn’s Shaun Burgoyne is the games record holder for Indigenous players in the AFL, with 395 games. He’s also on track to become the first Aboriginal player to play 400 games.

The AFL had 87 Indigenous male players and 22 Indigenous female players in 2020, while the NRL had more than 60 male and female Indigenous players that year.

WHO WAS DOUG NICHOLLS?

Sir Doug Nicholls was a Yorta Yorta* man who was not only a standout Australian rules footballer, but also a tireless worker for Indigenous people.

Sir Doug played for Northcote in the VFA and went on to play 54 games for Fitzroy in the VFL.

A brilliant all-round athlete, he also became the first Aboriginal player to be selected for an interstate Victorian team in 1935.

After his football career, Sir Doug worked to promote Aboriginal rights and welfare, and became a church pastor.

The father of five received many honours for his work, including in 1972 becoming the first Indigenous person to be knighted*.

He became Governor of South Australia in 1976 and died in 1988, at the age of 81.

GLOSSARY

significant: of great importance and worthy of attention

of great importance and worthy of attention dedicated: meant for a particular purpose

meant for a particular purpose reconciliation: the strengthening of the relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians by recognising past events and improving equality

the strengthening of the relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians by recognising past events and improving equality guernsey: a sleeveless jumper traditionally worn by fisherman but now used to describe the team shirt worn by AFL footballers

a sleeveless jumper traditionally worn by fisherman but now used to describe the team shirt worn by AFL footballers Yorta Yorta: the group of Aboriginal people who traditionally lived near the Goulburn and Murray rivers in northern Victoria and into southern NSW

the group of Aboriginal people who traditionally lived near the Goulburn and Murray rivers in northern Victoria and into southern NSW knighted: an honour given by the Queen to a man for his achievements or service to his country

