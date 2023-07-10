Young Ukrainians dance to music to help clear away ruins of war

humanities Reading level: orange

To the sound of dance beats, hundreds of young Ukrainians swarmed* over the ruins of bombed-out homes in several villages in the north of the country last weekend.

The gathering in the Chernihiv region was no ordinary party but part of an initiative for volunteers to help clear away debris* and rebuild their country.

“This is an example of how young people can be useful, while not compromising* the way we like to spend our time listening to music,” said DJ Dmytro Trofymenko.

“We’re cleaning up the consequences of Russian occupation*,” said the 31-year-old, as volunteers* dressed for dancing formed a human chain to carry away bricks from a ruined building.

The initiative called Repair Together started out last year and has been active in different parts of Chernihiv that were either under Russian control or on the front line* for several weeks.

“We communicate with the local authorities, said Bogdan Bieliaiev, 29, one of the organisers. “They give us a list of buildings and addresses that need to be dismantled*.”

Professional builders then get to work once the debris has been cleared away.

There are regular outings in the summer and most of the volunteers come from the capital Kyiv or the surrounding region.

Bieliaiev estimated up to 350 people were taking part in the latest gathering last weekend and the average age was around 25.

“Most of them want to help,” he said. “They don’t want to be at home.”

Oleksandra Horgan, a 28-year-old agriculture expert wearing sunglasses and a leopard-print scarf on her head, said she was “inspired by patriotism*”.

“Unfortunately, my hometown is currently occupied,” she said. “I cannot physically help them, only financially. I feel like somehow, this way, I’m making up for it.”

Yaryna Kvasnii, 21, said: “Sometimes you want to help people with your hands.

“Plus it benefits the community. They don’t need to hire anyone, just proactive* young people who will do it for free.”

After a hard day’s work, the volunteers took time to relax, joining in celebrations for the folk tradition of Kupala Night* — usually held on the day of the summer solstice*.

Some volunteers took the opportunity for a swim in a nearby lake, some of them wearing embroidered* linen shirts and elaborate* crowns made of flowers.

Later, they danced around a fire.

Anna Pendyukh, a 30-year-old graphic designer, said the gatherings were a way of getting rid of “a lot of negativity”.

“It’s non-stop outdoor fitness, company, people, socialising,” she said. “It’s very important in wartime; it supports mental health.

“You just want to rip your hair out because of what is happening. This negativity needs to be released somewhere, to be spat out. This is the most constructive*, non-destructive way to do that.”

GLOSSARY

swarmed: crowded, flocked, surged, moved somewhere in large numbers

crowded, flocked, surged, moved somewhere in large numbers initiative: new plan or process to achieve something or solve a problem

new plan or process to achieve something or solve a problem debris: broken remains of something larger that has been destroyed

broken remains of something larger that has been destroyed compromising: adjusting, settling, changing to reach an agreement with an opposing side

adjusting, settling, changing to reach an agreement with an opposing side occupation: when a territory or country is occupied or has been taken by military force

when a territory or country is occupied or has been taken by military force volunteers: people who willingly give time for some purpose or service without being paid

people who willingly give time for some purpose or service without being paid front line: the place or places where opposing armies meet and fight

the place or places where opposing armies meet and fight dismantled: taken apart, pulled to pieces, disconnected or separated

taken apart, pulled to pieces, disconnected or separated agriculture: science of cultivating soil, producing crops and raising livestock

science of cultivating soil, producing crops and raising livestock patriotism: love for, pride in and devotion to one’s own country more than others

love for, pride in and devotion to one’s own country more than others proactive: taking action to change things yourself, anticipating and preparing in advance

taking action to change things yourself, anticipating and preparing in advance Kupala Night: an ancient festival with pagan origins, Kupala refers to bathing, fertility and harvest

an ancient festival with pagan origins, Kupala refers to bathing, fertility and harvest solstice: either of the two moments in the year (winter and summer) when the sun’s apparent path is farthest north or south from Earth’s equator

either of the two moments in the year (winter and summer) when the sun’s apparent path is farthest north or south from Earth’s equator embroidered: decorated or patterned clothing, embellishments added to or sewn onto fabric

decorated or patterned clothing, embellishments added to or sewn onto fabric elaborate: decorative, detailed, complicated or intricate

decorative, detailed, complicated or intricate constructive: positive, useful, intended to help or improve something

QUICK QUIZ

What is the music and dance initiative for Ukrainian young people called? How many volunteers were estimated to be taking part last weekend? What was the average age of those taking part in the clean up? What folk tradition is usually held on the day of the summer solstice? What did some volunteers dance around after a swim in a nearby lake?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Repair together

This initiative, aimed at working together while helping the clean-up required in Ukraine, is a great way for young people to make a positive out of the suffering they’ve endured.

Work with a partner and come up with some other ways that young people can be involved in restoring Ukraine back to its former glory, as well as having fun!

Idea 1:

Idea 2:

Idea 3:

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; HASS; Personal and Social; Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

Oleksandra Horgan, a 28-year-old agriculture expert, states that “Unfortunately, my hometown is currently occupied”.

What does this mean?

How would you feel if your hometown was taken over without warning or permission?

Share your feelings and discuss with a classmate.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Personal and Social; Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

To sum it up

After reading the article, use your comprehension skills to summarise in a maximum of three sentences what the article is about.

Think about:

What is the main topic or idea?

What is an important or interesting fact?

Who was involved (people or places)?

Use your VCOP skills to re-read your summary to make sure it is clear, specific and well punctuated.