Seven-year-old Rosie Booker says she is “sad” her push to rename the street she lives on was rejected by a Tasmanian council but proud she “tried to make a difference”.

Rosie launched a petition* to change the name of Macquarie Street, in South Hobart, citing* the historical mistreatment of First Nations people by the street’s namesake*, former NSW governor Lachlan Macquarie.

The South Hobart Primary School grade two student wanted to change the street’s name to

Kunanyi Street and collected 279 signatures on her petition.

“Macquarie was responsible for the deaths of many Aboriginal people and that wouldn’t be good for the Aboriginal people (to see a street named after him),” she said.

But Hobart City Council voted down the petition after council officers argued it could “create a significant* precedent*” and result in the council being “criticised”*.

Councillors decided the suggested name change did not comply with the principles* in the state government’s Tasmanian Place Naming Guidelines.

An amended* motion* was passed to encourage Rosie to continue her investigation of the topic and potentially* apply for a Creative Hobart grant for an interpretative* artwork to educate the community.

Rosie said she was disappointed that the renaming push had been turned down.

“I felt sad for the Aboriginals and proud that I tried to make a difference,” she said.

She said she would take up the council’s suggestion of applying for a Creative Hobart grant.

Rosie’s mother, Nadia Mahjouri, said her daughter was a “passionate girl” who cared “really deeply and she thinks about things deeply”.

“I’m super proud of her,” she said.

Ms Mahjouri said Rosie’s idea for the name change came after she learnt to read street signs.

“She asked me why we called it Macquarie Street and I said, ‘I think he was a governor, I don’t really know’,” she said.

“When we got home we Googled it, found the information and were reading some of the stuff about what his legacy had been and being potentially responsible for this particular massacre* and so on.

“And Rosie was like, ‘that’s terrible. We shouldn’t have the name. It shouldn’t be named after him then, should it?”

The next day, the young girl started gathering signatures for a petition on the street outside her home.

GLOSSARY

petition: a formal written request, typically one signed by many people

a formal written request, typically one signed by many people citing: mention as an example

mention as an example namesake: a person or thing that has the same name as another

a person or thing that has the same name as another significant: sufficiently great or important to be worthy of attention

sufficiently great or important to be worthy of attention precedent : an action that may serve as an example for future acts of the same nature

: an action that may serve as an example for future acts of the same nature principles: a basic law or truth on which action or behaviour is based

a basic law or truth on which action or behaviour is based criticised: to find problems or mistakes in

to find problems or mistakes in amended: to change or add to a law, contract, or other document

to change or add to a law, contract, or other document motion: a formal suggestion made to a government group or other meeting

a formal suggestion made to a government group or other meeting potentially: possibly

possibly interpretative: explanatory; informative

explanatory; informative massacre: the killing of a large number of people in a cruel and violent manner

QUICK QUIZ

Why did Rosie Booker want to change the name of her street? What did she want the street to be called? Why did Hobart City vote down the name change? Why was Rosie told to apply for Creative Hobart grant? What did Rosie and her mother find out about Lachlan Macquarie on Google?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Would you Support the Petition?

Would you support Rosie’s petition to change the street name? Write paragraphs that explain the reasons why or why not. The purpose of your writing is to convince your reader to agree with your opinion.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity.

Curriculum Links: English, Civics and Citizenship

2. Extension

Tasmania has ‘Place Naming Guidelines.’ This is a list of rules or guidelines to follow when deciding on names for parks, streets, new suburbs or anything in the community. Write a list of at least five rules or guidelines that you think should be followed when councils need to find a new name for a place.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity.

Curriculum Links: English, Geography, Civics and Citizenship

VCOP ACTIVITY

Standing Up For What You Believe

Rosie has taken a stand to voice what she believes wasn’t right. While it might not have turned out exactly as she planned, she has appropriately voiced her opinion. As such, her voice was treated with respect and not dismission. What do you think would have happened if Rosie had tried to take things into her own hands by removing the street sign or writing over the top with her suggested name change?

Could you write about a scenario of Rosie deciding to take action herself?

What might have happened?

Standing up for what you believe in is important, but you have to be considerate, responsible and respectful in doing so.

Why do you think this is?