Young fundraisers’ crafty idea to save koalas

Watching the devastation* of Australia’s koalas during last summer’s bushfires was too much to bear for these nature-loving Sydney schoolkids.

So the Woollahra Public School students took matters into their own hands to raise money to help the animals, by making pompoms and selling them to other children in the playground.

“Koalas were the main animal we were trying to help,” said Year 5 student Grace Keenan.

Conservation group the International Fund for Animal Welfare estimates 5000 koalas were killed in the 2019-2020 summer bushfires that swept across NSW.

Fires also affected Victoria, Queensland and South Australia, taking a massive toll on native wildlife, with an estimated 3 billion animals killed or displaced* across Australia.

The students’ love of native animals began this year when they helped their teacher, Belinda Head, rescue a baby possum they named Neo and helped hand feed him for six months.

“Neo is our school pet possum, he sleeps in the playground,” Ms Head said.

“It shows how you can make a difference on a local level.”

When principal Nicole Molloy found out about the students’ playground fundraising operation to help the koalas, she helped them scale up their effort.

The fundraising group now officially has a chief executive*, a treasurer* and a public relations manager* who has rebranded the all-female operation The Wildlife Co and pivoted* their message to focus on Christmas.

“Koalas didn’t have a very good Christmas last year so we want them to have a better one,” said 11-year-old public relations manager Sienna Berry.

Fellow student Alyla Browne said they had raised $120 so far and hoped to boost their funds by selling their current batch of 300 pompoms.

“It is important for us to remind people that even buying a single pompom can help to make a big difference,” she said.

Koalas recovering from burns at Port Macquarie Koala Hospital

Ms Molloy invited celebrity author Kailas Wild to the school on November 26 to further inspire the students to achieve their goals.

Mr Wild told the students how he raised $65,000 to help injured koalas and travelled to Kangaroo Island in South Australia earlier this year where he climbed trees to rescue the injured animals.

The students will set up a stall in the coming weeks to sell larger koala pompoms for $20, while smaller pompoms will also be available for sale.

All money will go to the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

QUICK QUIZ

What are the students making and selling to raise money? How many koalas are thought to have been killed by last summer’s bushfires in NSW? How much money have the students raised so far? The money the students raise will go to which organisation? Who visited the school to inspire the students?

