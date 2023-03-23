humanities Reading level: orange

Allan Godfrey’s memory is patchy* but he still breaks down at reminders of Japanese soldiers and their samurai swords.

Mr Godfrey didn’t expect to reach 100, celebrating his milestone* birthday on March 23.

As one of the last surviving World War II veterans, he once appeared unlikely to live to 20.

“I didn’t think I’d make it,” he said on Wednesday after 12 months of merrily talking down his century prospects*.

“I probably won’t make Anzac Day.”

Mr Godfrey served in Darwin, Borneo, Malaya and Papua New Guinea, convinced throughout that a Japanese sniper would target him as he transported wounded men on jungle tracks.

He had initially joined the Light Horse*, even though he was unable to fire a rifle or ride a horse, before being given driving duties, mainly because he was so short.

After his return, he married Thelma, had three daughters, and shunned* Anzac Day and commemoration* services.

But in his 80s and 90s, Mr Godfrey discovered the pleasure of speaking to schoolchildren, who would gather to stroke the emu plume* of his Light Horse felt hat.

They would ask if he had been wounded (no) or fired a gun in battle (no).

Some children, such as Kate Mahoney, who is in Year 8, have drawn his likeness in his uniformed splendour* to depict Mr Godfrey’s “happiness and resilience*”.

He is one of the last – an estimated 4500 World War II veterans are still with us.

Mr Godfrey, from Melbourne has been recalling* his wartime experiences for a Caroline Springs RSL sub-branch documentary about the club and its members, whose war service spans World War II to Afghanistan.

There, deploying* his twinkle-eyed charm, he bonds with veterans less than half his age over their shared pain.

He has given up driving and coffee.

There was a broken hip and loss of sight in an eye. But Mr Godfrey still likes a beer.

Mr Godfrey tasted his first hot chocolate in 99 years. He loved it.

GLOSSARY

patchy: inconsistent or irregular

inconsistent or irregular milestone: a significant age

a significant age prospects: something that is awaited or expected

something that is awaited or expected Light Horse: troops on horseback

troops on horseback shunned: to avoid deliberately

to avoid deliberately commemoration: to mark by some ceremony or observation

to mark by some ceremony or observation plume: a long, soft feather

a long, soft feather splendour: magnificent features or qualities

magnificent features or qualities resilience: the capacity to withstand or to recover quickly from difficulties

the capacity to withstand or to recover quickly from difficulties recalling: remembering the past

remembering the past deploying: to bring into action

QUICK QUIZ

When is Allan Godfrey’s birthday and how old is he turning? Why didn’t he think he would live to 20? He joined the Light Horse brigade but was given driving duties. Why? He doesn’t like to attend ANZAC services but how does he share his war stories instead? When did he taste his first hot chocolate and what did he think of it?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. What would you ask?

If you could interview Allan for Kids News, what would you ask him? Write down at least five questions. Your purpose is to get information that will help kids understand his war experiences and what they can learn about resilience from him.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, History, Health and Physical Education, Personal and Social Capability

2. Extension

Create a plan for a special ANZAC Day Activity for your school. The purpose of your activity is to remember the contribution and importance of soldiers like Allan, whose job was to transport wounded soldiers.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, History, Civics and Citizenship

VCOP ACTIVITY

Aussie heroes

Allan is a true Aussie hero, a soldier who fought in the war to protect his country.

Soldiers are not the only heroes we have. They come in many shapes and sizes and nowadays we look to our more local heroes.

The dictionary defines a hero as: a person who is admired for their courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities.

Tell us about a local hero, someone who goes out of their way to help the community. Why do you think they are a local hero?