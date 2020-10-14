World Lego honour for Aussie schoolboy

humanities Reading level: green

Jack Berne is the inspirational* schoolboy who made headlines after launching A fiver for a Farmer, which raised money for drought-affected communities.

But now, the 12 year old is one of 430 children picked across the world to contribute to a global campaign for Lego called Rebuild the World, which showcases* a 4m installation* of a globe.

Using 350,000 Lego bricks and elements, the installation took 2700 hours to build.

“I honestly couldn’t believe that Lego wanted to do something with me. It’s a dream come true for any kid,” he said.

“To think that something I created in my living room is now part of a huge installation in Lego House in Denmark, on the other side of the world is just crazy.”

“The build that I created is called ‘Farming Hope’ because it has everything I think you really need for a happy life – a stream for water, crops for food, a windmill for power – and a farmer of course.”

And despite the pandemic this year, it hasn’t stopped Jack from continuing to help the farming community.

Since launching in 2018, his charity has raised over $1.8 million for drought, fire and now, pandemic-affected farmers.

“The fiver for a Farmer initiative* has had a big impact on my life. For one – it has definitely impacted my public speaking! I used to be quite shy but now I love talking to new people,” he said.

“It really put a fire in my belly, I was so keen to do something about what I was watching with so many Aussie farmers struggling with the droughts.

“This year we still asked everyone to dress up as a farmer, but we also asked people to bring in an “all Australian” produce for lunch. I asked people to buy in-season produce, check your labels and shop all Aussie.”

You can read the Kids News story about Jack’s work HERE.

GLOSSARY

inspirational: inspires others to do great things

inspires others to do great things showcases: shows off; presents

shows off; presents installation: display

display initiative: plan or action to solve or achieve something

QUICK QUIZ

Why was Jack in the news before now? What are all the Lego creations being used for? How does Jack feel about public speaking now? What problem did Jack see farmers struggling with? What two thing did Jack ask people to do this year?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

Kids News · World Lego honour for Aussie boy

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Rebuild the World

Lego is a world-renowned toy company famous for its plastic bricks that lead to amazing creations. Jack’s entry into the company’s ‘Rebuild the World’ campaign was called ‘Farming Hope’ and was linked to his love of the land and helping farmers.

What would you build to enter into the Lego competition?

Sketch your design and write what it means to you.

You can view the interactive Lego globe at https://www.lego.com/en-au/campaigns/rebuild-the-world/globe.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: Design and Technologies, Critical and creative thinking

2. Extension

“It really put a fire in my belly”, Jack is quoted as saying in the Kids News article. What does this expression mean? Can you think of other sayings like these?

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English

VCOP ACTIVITY

Up-Level It

Scan through the article and see if you can locate three words that you consider to be basic, or low level. Words we use all the time and they can be replaced by more sophisticated words, words like good and said are examples of overused words.

Once you have found them, see if you can up-level them. Think of synonyms you could use instead of these basic words, but make sure they still fit into the context of the article.

Re-read the article with your new words.

Did it make it better?

Why/Why not?

HAVE YOUR SAY: How does Jack’s story make you feel?

No one-word answers. Use full sentences to explain your thinking. No comments will be published until approved by editors.