Wiggles launch song with World Vision to help world’s poorest children

The Wiggles have released their most personal song yet – and hope Australia will act on its poignant* message.

The song, called Around The World, sounds upbeat at first listen, but hidden is a deeper meaning: that every child deserves access to food, water and education.

The colourful quartet* joined forces with not-for-profit charity World Vision, eager to shine a light on the plight* of some of the world’s most vulnerable* children and encourage child sponsorship*.

Blue Wiggle Anthony Field wrote the lyrics, while the music video features World Vision-sponsored children dancing to the tunes.

For Yellow Wiggle Tsehay Hawkins – the group’s youngest member and first woman of colour – the song hits tenderly close to come.

She was adopted from an orphanage in Ethiopia at six months old by her Australian parents, Robyn and Reg Hawkins.

“I was able to grow up in Australia where I had access to amazing resources,” she said.

“But when my parents first came to Ethiopia, they brought pen and paper and that’s all kids need to be able to go to school but they can’t and I don’t think people realise that.

“Education is so important and I think we take it for granted … so being able to spread awareness through this song and (with the) Wiggles having such a large platform is so important.”

This year alone, more than 50 million people globally are at risk of starvation, nearly half of them children.

“When you think about children from all over the world, including in Australia, they all need clean water and … access to education,” Field said.

“If they have access to these things, it will allow them the opportunity to be creative and strong.”

Hawkins’ adoption helped her forge* an unexpected bond with Field.

“I’ve got something in common with Tsehay. My sister was adopted and things were different in the ’60s,” Field said.

“I hope we’re a lot more open now and Tsehay is doing a great job spreading awareness about it, especially while we are on tour.”

World Vision’s Louise Cummins said the aim was for 5000 Australians to sponsor a child each this festive season.

GLOSSARY

poignant: causing strong feelings of sadness or regret

causing strong feelings of sadness or regret quartet: group of four

group of four plight: dangerous, difficult, sad or unpleasant situation

dangerous, difficult, sad or unpleasant situation vulnerable: at risk of harm

at risk of harm sponsorship: the giving of money by one person or group to help another

the giving of money by one person or group to help another forge: create, make

QUICK QUIZ

What is the name of the new son by The Wiggles? Which not-for-profit charity have The Wiggles joined forces with? What three things do all children deserve access to? Which country was Yellow Wiggle Tsehay Hawkins adopted from when she was six months old? How many people around the world are at risk of starvation this year?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Feel like dancing

Take time to listen to this new Wiggles song a couple of times and focus on the images of the children dancing around the world. A lot of these children don’t have access to food, water and education, things we too often take for granted in our country.

What do you think makes these kids happy enough to feel like dancing?

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Personal and social, Critical and Creative thinking

2. Extension

The lyrics in the song state that when we feel “strong” we feel like dancing, and when we feel “proud” we feel like dancing. What things have made you feel this way this week?

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Personal and social, Critical and Creative thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

I’ve always wanted to know

If you had the opportunity to talk to one of The Wiggles, what five questions would you ask them?

Challenge yourself to use different question stems (question opener words) to write your questions, and don’t forget to end with a question mark.