Vanilla is the world’s favourite smell

People from different cultures* around the world like and dislike the same kinds of smells, and vanilla is the favourite.

International scientists found that while vanilla was universally* loved, there were also smells that people all over the world disliked, including cheese, apple juice and sweaty feet.

The researchers, from University of Oxford and the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, tested smell preferences in 235 people, including Westerners and people from hunter-gatherer*, farming and fishing communities.

The smells we liked or disliked were partly determined by personal preference but also by the molecular structure, or chemical makeup, of the particular odour, the scientists said.

“We wanted to examine if people around the world have the same smell perception* and like the same types of odour, or whether this is something that is culturally learned,” said study author Dr Artin Arshamian.

“Traditionally it has been seen as cultural, but we can show that culture has very little to do with it.

“Cultures around the world rank different odours in a similar way no matter where they come from, but odour preferences have a personal – although not cultural – component*.

“Now we know that there’s universal odour perception that is driven by molecular structure and that explains why we like or dislike a certain smell.”

The scientists took 10 different scents and presented them to 235 people from nine different cultures to find out what was universally loved and hated.

Dr Arshamian said the people lived in very different environments, including rainforests, coasts, mountains and cities, and were therefore exposed to very different smells. Some did not eat Western food or use Western goods very often.

The 235 people were asked to rank smells on a scale of pleasant to unpleasant.

Different people within each group had their own preferences, but there were very few differences between the groups overall.

Vanilla was consistently ranked the most pleasant smell by the groups, followed by peaches and lavender.

The least pleasant smell was isovaleric acid, which is found in many foods, such as cheese, soy milk and apple juice, but also in foot sweat.

