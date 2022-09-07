humanities Reading level: green

It was loss that brought 15-year-old Louis and retired sailor Ken, 93, together.

The unlikely friends met while filming the ABC’s show Old ­People’s Home for Teenagers and after some initial awkwardness* soon forged* a firm bond that has continued after ­filming wrapped up.

The pair even sat down together with Louis’ family to watch the first episode when it aired last Tuesday night.

The series brings two of the ­nation’s most isolated* demographics* together in a social ­experiment that could be the key to combating* loneliness and poor mental health in teens and older people.

It follows on from the ABC’s hugely popular Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds, which paired kindergarten students with senior Australians.

Louis said the pair first clicked when Ken told him that his mother had died in childbirth, leaving him effectively orphaned*.

The Year 9 student is grieving the loss of his father – who died when Louis was 12 – and ­immediately connected with what Ken had gone through.

“I think we clicked after I ­realised we had a similar upbringing, how there had been tragedy for him and me,” he said.

“He was orphaned as he was born and when I found that out, we were friends after that.

“We also did an activity that also formed that trust, and the friendship between us grew from there.”

Ken, who joined the merchant navy* as a 17-year-old and enjoyed a long career working on ships, said the pair each filled “a little void in life” for the other and his role was that of a “blow-in grandfather”.

“Louis has been over here a number of times and has helped me in the garden,” he said.

“It’s been a very good association for a boy who when I first met him was very shy and stood back from the crowd a little, and the transformation through the seven weeks of filming was ­remarkable. He turned around to be very social and really one of the group.

“Speaking to his mother last night, she said it has changed him immensely; his school work has improved and he has a better outlook on life and I’m delighted I’ve been able to be part of that.”

Ken said the best lesson he could teach young people – or a person of any age – was to ­embrace life.

“I’ve been a very lucky man throughout my life,” he said. “There have been hard times, but that is what I try to get across to the teenagers: life is a challenge and you have to meet that challenge.”

Louis said bringing two different generations ­together for the benefit of both age groups was an idea that should be rolled out ­nationally.

“I think if it was more prevalent*, and when people hear about this show, the idea would get widespread* attention,” he said.

“At first I didn’t think it would work, but I thought maybe I could find some inspiration from them as they’ve had a whole life before them.

“I thought if I could learn something from them it would make me happy. I went into this show just wanting to learn, and I did.”

GLOSSARY

awkwardness: discomfort, embarrassment, a situation that is difficult and not relaxed

discomfort, embarrassment, a situation that is difficult and not relaxed forged: when something is brought into being, created, made

when something is brought into being, created, made isolated: having minimal contact or little in common with others

having minimal contact or little in common with others demographics: human populations and information about them, such as age and education

human populations and information about them, such as age and education combating: to fight or work to prevent or address something negative

to fight or work to prevent or address something negative orphaned: having no parents because they have died; when Ken was born nearly 100 years ago, women did almost all the childcare

having no parents because they have died; when Ken was born nearly 100 years ago, women did almost all the childcare merchant navy: non-military ships that carry goods and merchandise

non-military ships that carry goods and merchandise prevalent: common, usual, existing commonly or happening frequently

common, usual, existing commonly or happening frequently widespread: see prevalent

QUICK QUIZ

The show Old People’s Home for Teenagers could be key to achieving what? How old was Ken when he joined the merchant navy? What terrible thing happened to Ken at birth? What does Ken try to get across to teenagers? What sad loss enable Louis to bond with Ken and how old was he when it occurred?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Write a letter

Write a letter to your local Member of Parliament. The purpose of your letter is to convince them to help create a national initiative or structured program that brings teens and older people together.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Personal and Social Capability, Health and Physical Education

2. Extension

Write a story inspired by the idea of “unlikely friends”.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Personal and Social Capability

VCOP ACTIVITY

To sum it up

After reading the article, use your comprehension skills to summarise in a maximum of three sentences what the article is about.

Think about:

What is the main topic or idea?

What is an important or interesting fact?

Who was involved (people or places)?

Use your VCOP skills to re-read your summary to make sure it is clear, specific and well punctuated.