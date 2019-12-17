The Heart Project makes magic for sick kids all around the world at Christmas

humanities Reading level: green

Magic happens in children’s hospitals around the world each Christmas.

Teams of kind and talented people, including photographers and photo artists, create incredible images that visually* transport sick kids from their hospital beds to Christmas wonderlands.

It’s called The Heart Project and began at Monash Children’s Hospital, Victoria, in 2016.

This year, in the lead up to Christmas, there were photo sessions in 11 locations in Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Sydney, Melbourne, Canada and the US involving 60 photo editors and 200 volunteers and resulting in more than 400 magical portraits.

The project was begun and is led by Melbourne-based photo artist Karen Alsop and involves first photographing the kids in hospital.

Camera company Nikon and tech company Epsom this year partnered with The Heart Project and helped run workshops around Australia training volunteers to take the photos so the project can continue to grow around the world each year.

“We believe photos go beyond just the moments themselves. They create memories, allowing us to treasure these experiences for a lifetime,” said Nikon’s John Young.

The photos are then transformed into incredibly realistic-looking photo artworks by Ms Alsop and an expanding team of photo editors and artists.

The HeArt Project

GLOSSARY

visually: to do with seeing and sight

QUICK QUIZ

What Australian state is the Monash Children’s Hospital in? How many portraits did the teams create this Christmas? When and where did The Heart Project begin? Why can’t the children be home for Christmas? What were the workshops for?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. The Spirit of Giving

Karen and the other volunteers of The Heart Project really embody the giving spirit of Christmas time. Work with a partner to brainstorm all of the different ways you have seen or heard of people giving to others this Christmas. Remember that giving does not have to mean the giving of money or objects, it can be the giving of time or effort to bring joy too.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Personal and Social Capability

2. Extension

Think of a skill you have that you could share with others to bring joy this Christmas. Write a paragraph to explain what you could do and for who, and how you think it would make you and them feel.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Personal and Social Capability

VCOP ACTIVITY

Punctuation Thief

Pick a paragraph from the article, or about 3 sentences together if that’s easier, and rewrite it without the punctuation. At the bottom of the page write a list of all the punctuation you stole and in the order you stole it. For example; C , . C .

Then swap your book with another person and see if they can work out where the punctuation needs to go back to.

