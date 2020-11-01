Special ‘covid stamp’ printed on toilet paper

humanities Reading level: green

Austria’s postal service has brought together two aspects* of the coronavirus pandemic with a stamp printed on toilet paper.

The “corona stamp” is designed to remind people about the need for social distancing. It comes in 10cm wide sheets and includes a picture of a baby elephant, which the Austrian government has been using as a symbol* of the 1m distance it recommends people stay apart to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“If you put 10 stamp sheets end-to-end, you get a metre’s distance in total — or the length of a baby elephant,” Austria Post said in a statement.

The stamp is printed on three-ply toilet paper, in reference to the panic buying that happened when the pandemic took hold earlier this year.

The 2.75 euro corona stamp will be sold at twice the price, with the extra money going to charity.

In Australia, where people are advised to stay 1.5m apart, a special heart-shaped stamp has been released to give pandemic-hit Melbourne a boost.

The stamp features the Melbourne city skyline* and was created as part of the Let’s Melbourne Again campaign, which aims to reinvigorate* the city and support its economic recovery from COVID-19.

Australia Post chief marketing officer Amber Collins said it was more important than ever for people to feel connected to the community.

“As an organisation that connects people every day, we want to help bring people back to the city and celebrate what’s great about Melbourne,” Ms Collins said.

“The Let’s Melbourne Again stamp is sure to become a keepsake* for many Melburnians as they connect with their city to inspire hope and demonstrate the pride they have for their town.”

Australia Post will also use a special postmark on letters posted across Melbourne.

The stamp is available in a sheet of five for $5.50.

GLOSSARY

aspects: parts

parts symbol: a thing that is used to represent something else

a thing that is used to represent something else skyline: view of buildings rising into the sky

view of buildings rising into the sky reinvigorate: give new energy to

give new energy to keepsake: something to keep or collect

QUICK QUIZ

What animal is on the Austrian stamp? What does this animal symbolise? How much will the stamp cost? What city is on the Australian stamp? What shape is the Australian stamp?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Measuring 1.5m

In Austria they have used informal measurements to help people remember how far apart to stay to be “socially distant” – recommending they stay “1 baby elephant” or “10 toilet paper stamps” apart.

Can you come up with 10 creative ways to measure the 1.5m recommendation that we have in Australia? (For example – 6 rubber thongs)

Note: Your measurements should be reasonably accurate but don’t need to be exact.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Mathematics

2. Extension

Create a graphic, slogan, jingle or other memorable way to communicate your best “informal measurement” idea from the activity above, that you think will help Australians to remember to socially distance from one another effectively.

Example:

Leave some room,

Leave some space,

Stay 6 thongs away mate,

That’d be ace!

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English

VCOP ACTIVITY

Punctuation Thief

Pick a paragraph from the article, or about three sentences together if that’s easier, and rewrite it without the punctuation.

At the bottom of the page write a list of all the punctuation you stole and in the order you stole it. For example; C , . C .

Then swap your book with another person and see if they can work out where the punctuation needs to go back to.

Make it easier:

Underline where you stole the punctuation from but don’t put the list at the bottom in order.

Make it harder:

Don’t put the punctuation in order at the bottom.

Underline where you took the punctuation from, but don’t tell them what pieces you took.

Just tell them how many pieces you took, but not what they are.

Don’t give them any clues!

