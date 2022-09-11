humanities Reading level: orange

He was found lying in a hammock, his body covered with feathers. No one knew his name. No one knew the language he once spoke. And now, no one will ever know, as he was the last surviving member of his tribe.

The death in the Brazilian Amazon of a man in his sixties, referred to as “the man of the hole”, marks a sad milestone* in the effort to protect the last uncontacted tribes in Brazil from the relentless* advance of the modern world.

Five hundred years ago, when Portuguese explorers arrived in what they later named Terra do Brasil, there were several thousand tribes, perhaps three to four million people, living across the South American territory.

Today, about 790 of those indigenous* tribes still exist. Many became extinct* as the result of disease brought by the colonialists*, extermination* or intertribal war. Others were “detribalised”, meaning they were assimilated* without trace into the general Brazilian population.

The passing of the man of the hole is the first time the death of the final surviving member of a tribe has been documented. He was from an “uncontacted” tribe, a slightly misleading term. All the tribes in the Amazon have some interaction with neighbouring communities, which in turn may have limited contact with the world outside. As some trading between groups is common, basic tools such as knives and synthetic* ropes often make their way to the isolated groups, along with some knowledge of life beyond the forest.

“They choose to withdraw for their survival,” said Leonardo Lenin Santos, from Brazil’s observatory for the human rights of uncontacted and recently contacted indigenous peoples, speaking to The Times.

Very isolated tribes in the rainforest, he said, were usually “remnants of bigger tribes” that move to more remote regions for safety reasons, usually after traumatic contact with the outside world, most often involving murder or disease.

Such was the case with the man of the hole, whose relatives are all believed to have been killed in the 1980s by farmers. His name comes from the 3m deep holes he would dig around his territory, probably as hunting traps.

“He was a witness to the genocide* process and the previous contact he had with non-indigenous people was when they killed his family,” Mr Santos said.

That trauma was evident when a group of researchers from the Brazilian government briefly tried to approach him in 1996. His mood was described in a contemporary report as “terrified and extremely aggressive”. He shot an arrow at one of the team. No further attempt was made to contact him, although he was filmed briefly during a chance encounter in 2011.

By then, much of the land around his hide-out had been felled*.

He lived on “an island of forest in the middle of deforestation*”, said Ivaneide Bandeira Cardozo, who leads a group dedicated to protecting the forest and those who live within it. The man of the hole is believed to have died of natural causes and it is believed he covered himself in feathers in his final days because he knew he was dying.

Funai, Brazil’s official protection agency for indigenous people, said there was evidence of at least 114 so-called uncontacted tribes in Brazil, although the existence of only 28 has been confirmed.

Since 1987, government policy has been one of no contact with isolated tribes, meaning interaction between them and any non-indigenous people is prohibited* except in extreme circumstances.

One rule is not to leave anything behind that has been touched by outsiders and therefore could introduce infections.

“They have very low immunity,” Ms Cardozo said. “So, anything left can contaminate and contribute to the genocide of these people.”

Ms Cardozo believes that at the present rate of invasion and destruction of their land, more of the remaining isolated tribes will face extinction within 20 years – a prospect she regards as a tragedy for all humanity.

“To me, it is like you have destroyed a huge library, which you never even read,” she said.

This article was originally published by The Times and is reproduced here with permission.

GLOSSARY

milestone: an important stage or event in the development of something

an important stage or event in the development of something relentless: unceasing, constant, persistent, non-stop

unceasing, constant, persistent, non-stop indigenous: native, first, original, people who originally lived in a place

native, first, original, people who originally lived in a place extinct: no longer existing, having ended or died out

no longer existing, having ended or died out colonialists: people who arrived from elsewhere and colonised a different race or group

people who arrived from elsewhere and colonised a different race or group extermination: killing all the animals or people in a particular place or of a particular type

killing all the animals or people in a particular place or of a particular type assimilated: to conform to customs, attitudes and laws of a dominant group or nation

to conform to customs, attitudes and laws of a dominant group or nation synthetic: man-made rather than natural materials

man-made rather than natural materials genocide: intentionally destroying and killing a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group

intentionally destroying and killing a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group felled: cut or knocked down, logged

cut or knocked down, logged deforestation: purposeful, large-scale clearing of forested land

purposeful, large-scale clearing of forested land prohibited: forbidden, against the law, officially forbidden

