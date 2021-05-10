Siblings share Down syndrome message

humanities Reading level: green

A 12-year-old Adelaide boy is preparing to embark on an epic* waterskiing journey on the Murray River to wash away myths* about his little brother’s Down syndrome.

Koa, 5, is the adored youngest member of the Fahey household. Like most little brothers he is active, cheeky and loving as well as a “little annoying” at times to big brother Reef, 12, and sister, Mahala, 10.

Reef and Mahala are fiercely proud of their brother, who started school this year. But it is the normalcy* of life at their home in Adelaide’s southern suburbs that the siblings* are determined to share.

Reef has set himself a challenge to water ski a total of 213km before World Down syndrome Day, on March 21 next year as a way of raising awareness about Down syndrome, also known as Trisomy 21 or T21.

“When I was seven, my little brother was born with Down syndrome (but) I don’t even notice it,” Reef said.

“I ride my motorbike with Koa, we ski and do a heap of other stuff … he plays footy.”

Mahala is tracking his distance, capturing his adventure on film and sharing it on social media to raise awareness of Down syndrome and funds for charities that support those living with it.

The young siblings also aim to produce a documentary at the journey’s end to share with schoolchildren, to spread the message about their little brother.

“We are trying to make people see Koa can do everything you can do … most of the time we don’t even notice he has (T21), apart from the times we celebrate it,” Mahala said.

“He loves to play on the playground and if we have our friends over he plays with us and is annoying like any (little) brother or sister. … some days he gets a Nutella jar and licks the lid,” Mahala said.

Proud dad Mark said the initiative* was Reef’s idea.

“The kids wanted to do it to demystify* T21 a bit and allow people to see a different perspective – not from a parent, not from a teacher but from a sibling,” he said.

T21 Ski for Life

Reef, who has so far completed 117km, said the 213km target was inspired by the genetic condition itself, to signify the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome, so too the goal to raise $21,300 of which more than $10,000 has been raised so far.

Reef hadn’t skied before embarking* on this challenge, deciding on it after receiving a ski for his birthday in late January.

As well as raising money and awareness for T21, the youngsters are hoping to raise money for Ski for Life, to support and promote mental health and wellbeing.

A T21 Ski For Life GoFundMe page has been set up and you can follow the family’s adventures at @t21skiforlife

GLOSSARY

epic: long and difficult task

long and difficult task myths: widely held but false belief

widely held but false belief normalcy: being normal

being normal siblings: brothers and sisters

brothers and sisters initiative: plan or strategy to get something done

plan or strategy to get something done demystify: make clearer and easier to understand

make clearer and easier to understand embarking: beginning or setting off on a journey

