Queen now peacefully laid to rest with her husband Prince Philip

Stephen Drill, Charles Miranda, Jacquelin Magnay, Chantelle Francis, Isabel McMillan, NCA NewsWire, September 20, 2022 8:30AM Kids News

The bearer party with the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is taken from Westminster Abbey on September 19. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8 and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. Picture: Gareth Fuller/WPA Pool/Getty Images media_cameraThe bearer party with the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is taken from Westminster Abbey on September 19. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8 and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. Picture: Gareth Fuller/WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles III held back tears as Queen Elizabeth II was reunited with her beloved husband, Prince Philip, at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The King, Prince William and Prince Harry were among those forming a guard of honour as the Queen arrived for a final service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor after the hearse* had passed through the streets of London following the Westminster Abbey funeral service.

The Committal Service For Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II media_cameraThe coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried towards Saint George’s chapel for the committal service at Windsor Castle, which took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth /WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Cannons fired, the bell tolled and bagpipes played “Flowers of the Forest” as the Queen’s hearse passed through the Norman Gates. The Scottish folk song remembers the Scottish army defeated at the Battle of Flodden in 1513, and is the traditional tune played after the funeral of the sovereign*.

Her Majesty was carried into the church with the sound of a beautiful choir.

The Committal Service For Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II media_cameraThe coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried towards Saint George’s chapel for the committal service at Windsor Castle. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William waited for his brother Prince Harry before he took up his seat in the chapel.

The brothers were seated in front of the Queen’s coffin, along with Princess Catherine.

Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, sat alongside their parents and uncle.

His Majesty the King stood silently as his mother’s coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault, seen for the last time as 10 days of national mourning ended with extraordinary scenes of grief and grandeur*.

The Queen was laid to rest alongside her husband and her parents – King George VI and the Queen Mother.

The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II media_cameraPrince William, left, and Prince Harry follow the hearse with the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II moving towards St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Picture: Jon Super/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The symbols of the Queen’s sovereignty, her Crown and sceptre*, were removed from her coffin to prepare for her interment*.

The glittering crown, which has 3000 diamonds, had been on her coffin since it was placed in Westminster Hall five days ago.

The Committal Service For Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II media_cameraThe Imperial State Crown is removed from the coffin at the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II, held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Monday. Picture: Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Getty Images

World leaders and global royalty had earlier joined 2000 mourners for the funeral service at the 1269-year-old Westminster Abbey, while the public flooded the city and billions more tuned in around the world.

During the service, the Duke of Sussex shared a reassuring smile with Charlotte, who was joined by the Queen’s other great-grandchildren, Isla and Savannah Phillips, 11 and 10 and Mia Tindall, 8.

The Committal Service For Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II media_cameraPrincess Charlotte arriving at the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Picture: Kirsty O’Connor/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Kings’ Coldstream Guards led a spectacularly colourful display of the armed forces marching in columns ahead of the royal procession to the Wellington Arch.

Hundreds of thousands lined the streets to see the Royal Hearse on the last leg of its journey, which had started in Scotland, and follow the “Long Walk” home to the Queen’s final resting place.

The state funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II media_cameraElizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Picture: Gareth Fuller/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Queen’s coffin was also taken around the fountain in front Buckingham Palace, where so many of her favourite memories were made, including her Platinum Jubilee – celebrating 70 years on the throne – and where she slipped out in military uniform joining the crowds when Britain declared victory in World War II in 1945.

The Queen’s household staff formed a guard of honour outside Buckingham Palace.

Her beloved corgis, Muick and Sandy, waited patiently at Windsor for the Queen’s coffin to arrive for the Committal Service at St George’s Chapel. The corgis will now live with Prince Andrew. The Queen’s horse Emma farewelled her owner with a single stamp of a hoof.

The Committal Service For Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II media_cameraMembers of the Royal Household stand with the Queen’s royal Corgis, Muick and Sandy, as they await the wait for the funeral cortege in Windsor. Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The Dean of Windsor, Rev David Conner, remembered the Queen as someone “whose uncomplicated yet profound*” faith bore fruit in her life of “service to the nation, the Commonwealth and the wider world”.

He praised her “calm and dignified presence” in a “rapidly changing and frequently troubled world”.

“(She) has given us confidence to face the future, as she did, with courage and with hope,” he said.

The Committal Service For Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II media_cameraHuge crowds watched the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on the Long Walk on its way to Windsor Castle to a Committal Service at St George’s Chapel. Picture: Beresford Hodge/WPA Pool/Getty Images

A handwritten note on top of the Queen’s coffin was said to be from King Charles and signed “In loving and devoted memory, Charles R.”

Across the world, people joined in a minute of silence at 8.59pm London time.

The wreath on Her Majesty’s coffin was a collection of flower cuttings from significant places in her life – Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House. Chosen by the King, the wreath also included rosemary for remembrance and myrtle cut from the plant grown from Queen Elizabeth’s bridal bouquet.

The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II media_cameraKing Charles III, followed by Prince William, followed the hearse with the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II moving towards St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle during the State Funeral. Picture: Jon Super/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who knew the Queen personally, delivered the Westminster sermon for Queen Elizabeth.

New British Prime Minister Liz Truss delivered a poignant* reading at the Queen’s funeral.

A contingent of nine exceptional Australian citizens, led by Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott, attended the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.

The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II media_cameraKing Charles III followed behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the royal standard with the Imperial State Crown and the sovereign’s orb and sceptre, as it was carried out of Westminster Abbey. after the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19. Picture: Danny Lawson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was seated seven rows behind King Charles for the service. He arrived alongside his Canadian counterpart, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Australian guests were seated in the Nave, with the royal family in the Lantern.

Speaking from London just before the funeral, Mr Albanese told 2GB viewing Her Majesty’s body lying in state was “just quite extraordinary”.

“There is certainly a deep affection for Queen Elizabeth. You can just feel it right around the streets of London,” Mr Albanese said.

GLOSSARY

  • hearse: a vehicle used to carry a coffin to a funeral
  • sovereign: the highest power, holding the position of ruler
  • grandeur: the quality of being very large, special or beautiful
  • sceptre: a decorated, ceremonial baton carried by a queen or king as emblem of authority
  • interment: the act of burying someone after their death
  • profound: very great or intense emotion or having great meaning
  • poignant: causing or feeling a strong sense of sadness

QUICK QUIZ

  1. Where was the final service for the Queen held?
  2. Where was the main service held and how many mourners attended?
  3. Which favourite moments did the Queen celebrate at Buckingham Palace?
  4. How many Australians attended the Westminster Abbey service and who were they led by?
  5. The Queen’s corgis will now live with which of her children?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES
1. Funeral traditions
After watching some of Queen Elizabeth’s final farewell, and reading about it in the Kid News article, note some of the rich traditions you noticed the Royal Family partaking in.

Do you think the huge crowd and TV audience would comfort her family or make them feel uncomfortable in their grief? Explain your answer.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity
Curriculum Links: English; Personal and Social; Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension
What happens now to the Queen after her final farewell?

How do you think Queen Elizabeth II would like to be remembered?

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity
Curriculum Links: English; Personal and Social; Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY
A letter to the Queen
Today we say goodbye to Her Majesty the Queen. She was such an iconic woman who was well-respected, gracious and hardworking. She will be dearly missed.

Write a letter to the Queen, her family, or an important female in your world. Share your thoughts and feelings towards them. Why did you choose to write the letter to them? How do they make you feel, and why?

If you can’t write a letter, design a poster or create a poem that pays your respects to the person you have chosen.

Use your VCOP skills to ensure your work reflects your voice and style, as well as connects with your chosen audience.

Extra Reading in humanities