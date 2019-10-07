New range of gender-neutral dolls launched

humanities Reading level: green

Barbie and Ken have new friends, but, unlike feminine* Barbie and masculine* Ken, these dolls are gender neutral.

Mattel, the toy company that makes Barbie and Ken, has launched a new range of dolls “designed to keep labels out and invite everyone in”.

The Creatable World dolls have short hair but come with a long wig and a wide-ranging wardrobe featuring clothes such as hoodies and tutus.

Mattel said its new doll is based on testing with 250 different families including children of all gender identities, Time magazine reported.

According to Mattel’s head of consumer insights Monica Dreger, the Creatable World range was about making a toy that was accessible* to every child.

“There were a couple of gender-creative* kids who told us that they dreaded Christmas Day because they knew whatever they got under the Christmas tree, it wasn’t made for them,” she told Time.

“This is the first doll that you can find under the tree and see is for them because it can be for anyone.”

Mattel president Richard Dickson said the company isn’t trying to be controversial, make a statement about gender identification or tell anyone who should play with what kind of doll.

“We respect the decision any parent makes around how they raise their kids,” he told Time.

“Our job is to stimulate imaginations. Our toys are ultimately canvases for cultural conversation, but it’s your conversation, not ours; your opinion, not ours.”

Since it was first launched back in 1959 Barbie has been accused of promoting gender stereotypes* as well as impossible beauty standards thanks to the doll’s unrealistic body dimensions.

But in recent years Mattel has attempted to rectify* this by making its doll range more inclusive.

In 2017 Mattel released its first Barbie doll with a hijab*, based on US Olympian Ibtihaj Muhammad.

In February this year Mattel released a doll with a prosthetic* leg and another in a wheelchair as part of its 2019 Barbie Fashionistas line.

Barbie manufacturer Mattel collaborated with Jordan Reeves, a 13-year-old disability activist born without a left forearm, to create the doll with the prosthetic limb, plus wheelchair experts and UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital in the US to design the doll with a wheelchair.

The company said the wheelchair has been one of the most requested accessories from Barbie fans, CNN reported.

